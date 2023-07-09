Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July Parade 2023 part 5
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7448.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7449.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7450.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7452.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7453.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7454.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7457.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7459.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7460.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7461.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7463.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7464.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7466.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7468.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7470.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7473.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7475.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7477.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7479.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2023-part-5/IMG_7480.jpg
This is part 5 and the final part of this photo essay of the Fourth of July Parade 2023 through downtown Silver City, NM. The parade had about 80 entries, which with some having multiple vehicles as part of the entry, provided more than 100 moving parts.