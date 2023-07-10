Pass Fire

Gila National Forest

Incident Commanders Josh Johnson IC

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov

Acres: 59,883

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Cause: Lightning

Containment: 55%

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Fire activity on Pass Fire is winding down, with few isolated pockets of heat remaining along the south end of the fire. It has not increased in size over the past several days and is 55% contained. This is the last fire update for Pass Fire unless conditions significantly change. Pass Fire will continue to be monitored to ensure it stays confined to the planned boundaries.

The Gila National Forest Supervisor lifted the Pass Fire road and trail closure today, given reduced firefighter presence and fire suppression activities in the area. Isolated smoke should be expected from areas inside the fire perimeter along its southern boundary until significant precipitation cools residual heat.

Throughout the duration of Pass Fire, care has been taken to survey and protect values at risk before fire threatened. The low intensity and slow advance of the Pass Fire allowed firefighters the time necessary to protect private residences and range infrastructure by removing fuels away from stock tanks, pipelines, fences, and along private land boundaries. Where fire threatened homes, hoses and sprinklers were set up in case of fire's advance.

The Gila National Forest is a fire-adapted ecosystem that is dependent on low to moderate intensity fire to enhance and maintain forest conditions. Pass Fire has burned in a mosaic pattern, consuming decadent grass and removing seedling and sapling junipers that, without fire, tend to overtake grassy meadows, converting them to woodland. Growth of grasses is stimulated by recent fire, drawing wildlife to recently burned areas. The resulting fire-maintained forest is more dynamic, with greater habitat diversity and improved resilience to future fire.

The extended weather forecast shows strong possibility of wetting rains daily through the end of this week, with some areas forecast to receive up to about a half-inch of precipitation. Gusty outflow winds can be expected in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.



For More Information:

· Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire

· New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

· Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov