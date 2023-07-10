Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July 2023 in Gough Park
Friends of New Mexico Fisher House, which houses families of veterans receiving health care at the VA hospital in Albuquerque
Kiwanis Clubs of Silver City served breakfast until they ran out of food.
Enjoying the bouncy house
Silver City Woman's Club members Lucy Potts, far left, Stacey Sollisch and Lorraine Anglin watch a boy put in a donation.
Dancing to the music
Notice how no one is sitting IN the sun?
Folding up legs to stay in the shade!
Lucky vendors in the shade
Leslie Crumbley with Cattle Growers with facts about all the products made out of cattle. Nothing is wasted
More vendors and information booths
Warren Bates, Daniel Graves (DWI Coordinator), Dustin Skye and Amanda Bates at the Grant County DWI/Misdemeanor Compliance Program information booth
Miss Turquoise Sorris Garcia represents the Miss New Mexico and Miss America pageant
Strolling the sidewalks
Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society members Becky Dinwiddie, Dr. John Bell (partially obscured). FBHPS President Douglas Dinwiddie and Cecilia Bell promote the organization.
That sun's hot. Buy a hat!
Representing the Gila National Forest were Philip Ynostra, Daniel Lunden and Maribeth Pecotte.
And of course, Smokey the Beat was on hand
A contingent of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department were on hand to give out information. From left are Larry Ruben, Jay Goats, Mike Rains, Walter Carter, Karen Rothberg and Jody Hall
Gough Park in Silver City filled with parade goers after the end of the parade to visit the various food, clothing, jewelry vendors, information booths and any friends they happened to encounter. Some had already parked their chairs in the shady spots, and shade was a valuable commodity on the warm summer day.