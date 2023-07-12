Federal Jury Convicts Santa Clara Man on Child Pornography Charges

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 12 July 2023 12 July 2023

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Francisco B. Burrola, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, announced today that a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Michael Rivera after less than 2 hours of deliberation. The jury convicted Rivera, 31, of Santa Clara, New Mexico, on one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and two counts of production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. United States District Judge Margaret I. Strickland presided.

A federal grand jury indicted Rivera on Sept. 21, 2022. According to the evidence at trial and other publicly available court records, in 2020, Rivera befriended a minor identified as Jane Doe. Doe and Rivera became close. One day in March of 2021, when Doe was 12 years old, Rivera stopped at a convenience store and bought alcohol for both of them. He then drove to a secluded area of town and parked the car. Rivera then initiated sexual intercourse with Doe in the car. Afterward, Rivera told Doe that she could not tell anyone because he could get in trouble.

Following the incident, Rivera maintained contact with Doe by phone. Later that same year, Rivera began requesting that Doe send him naked photos and videos of herself via text message. Rivera received a number of items of child sexual abuse material from Doe.

"HSI is committed to combatting the global fight against child exploitation. HSI El Paso's efforts are focused on protecting our children and holding the offenders of such heinous acts accountable," said Francisco B. Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. "Innocent children are irreparably harmed in the production of child pornography, and individuals who distribute such revolting material continue to victimize them. HSI works to identify, rescue, and provide services to children who have been subjected to sexual abuse and online exploitation and ultimately ensure those responsible are placed behind bars where they should remain."

"Rivera exploited the vulnerability of a child less than half his age," said U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez. "Alongside our local partners, the United States will vigorously protect our community from such predators."

Rivera faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for one count of coercion and enticement and a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison for each count of production of child pornography. Upon his release from prison, Rivera would be subject to registration as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case with the assistance of the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Las Cruces Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Eliot Neal are prosecuting the case.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 