Firefighters are responding to at least 13 fires across the forest today

SILVER CITY, NM, July 13, 2023 – Firefighters are responding to numerous new wildfire ignitions resulting from lightning strikes during recent thunderstorms. The most active of these so far are the Doe Fire on the Black Range District and the Snow Fire on the Reserve Ranger District.

Doe Fire is located near Adobe Canyon north of Highway 59. It is approximately 20 acres in size and a full suppression response is being mounted, with one large air tanker, two single engine air tankers, two suppression modules, and smokejumpers assigned.

Snow Fire is located north of Snow Lake on the Reserve Ranger District. Two engines and the Gila Hotshots are responding..

"This thunderstorm activity is expected to continue through Friday, then we are expecting things to dry out. There isn't a clear indication when the monsoons will begin," said Gila National Forest Fire Management Officer Gabe Holguin. "Storms currently moving through the area are expected to result in additional ignitions that will be discovered over the next few days."

Other new ignitions including Watson Fire near Mogollon Box, Hay Fire and Corner Fire on Corner Mountain, Dark Fire north of Bearwallow Mountain, Rocky Fire near Sapillo Campground, East Fire near Doe Fire, and several other fires as yet unnamed are widely scattered across the forest. Some of the more remotely located will be monitored until they show increased fire activity or resources are available to respond for size-up. Response to these fires depends on values at risk, fire behavior, and resources available.

If any of these fires develop into larger incidents with longer-term response, they will be added to Inciweb.wildfire.gov. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.