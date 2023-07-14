New wildfire on Tadpole Ridge reported today

SILVER CITY, NM, July 14, 2023 – Eight wildfires are currently burning on the Gila National Forest, following numerous lightning-caused smoke reports yesterday, including the new TX Fire on TX Mountain.

The TX fire was discovered today near TX Mountain. The fire is currently estimated to be a single tree with limited fire around its base. Fire crews will monitor the incident due to its location in steep terrain and in a place where fire will be managed for natural resource benefit. Recent rains will keep fire behavior moderated. Light smoke is visible from Pinos Altos and Highway 15.

Progression of yesterday's Doe and East fires, both located north of Highway 59 on the Black Range Ranger District was halted at 60 acres and 18 acres, respectively. Under the leadership of Type 4 incident commanders, air resources delivered retardant around the fire perimeters, slowing their advance and giving crews time to initiate line construction. Progression was also stopped on the Snow Fire, which grew to 22 acres. Crews are working to secure fire edges to work toward containment.

The Corner and Dark fires, on Corner Mountain on the Reserve Ranger District are together about 2 acres in size. The Divide and Hay fires, south of Elk Mountain on the Reserve District, are together about 40 acres in size. Remotely located, these fires are being monitored for now.

Watson Fire, located on Watson Mountain north of Mogollon Box, is in sparse vegetation with little chance of growth. It is being monitored. Other wildfires reported yesterday were largely single-tree lightning strikes.

If any of these fires develop into larger incidents with longer-term response, they will be added to Inciweb.wildfire.gov .

The Pass Fire continues to smolder in the Gila Wilderness. It received precipitation yesterday, and crews continue to patrol and monitor its status. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.