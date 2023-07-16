Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
CLAY Festival Maker's Market 071523
Victoria Prejean, WNMU BFA student, with a concentration in ceramics, demonstrates working on a wheel.
WNMU Ceramics Assistant Professor Courtney Michaud chatting with Debora Rice, who is interested in taking a class.
Music, but they had no identifying information.
Vanessa Alvarado of I.M.Perfect Art, with EmmaBlue and Aries.
Melissa Henshaw shows her ceramics
Ceramics by Susan Mach, including some rattles.
Susan Mach and Donna Gillen holding one of the mugs that Susan created.
Heide Foy and ceramist Kathryn Allen
Some of Kathryn Allen's work
Mitzi Cotugno and her ceramics
An overall view of the Maker's Market on a hot Saturday
The Silver City CLAY Festival took place all this past week with demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions and competitions. Saturday, several ceramicists set up booths at the Maker's Market.