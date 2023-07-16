By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a special meeting on June 26, 2023. Patrick Cohn called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance President Ashley Montenegro (by phone) Michelle Diaz (by phone), and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins did not attend but Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent took his place .
The board approved the agenda.
The purpose of this work session had to do with the superintendent's contract.
The board approved William Hawkins, superintendent's contract for 2023-2024.
Diaz thanked Hawkins for going above and beyond. McMillan said he had appreciated all that Hawkins had done. Cohn said Hawkins had set the example for Silver Schools by doing a wonderful job. Montenegro said she loved working with Hawkins.
Adjourned