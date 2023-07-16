By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a work session June 27, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

The council approved the agenda.

The council approved the minutes from the work session May 23, 2023.

Cano had the list of names from each council member and the mayor for appointment to the committee to formulate a job description for the town manager to use in the search to fill the position when Alex Brown retires. Each had submitted five names but had to break it down to three each giving them a committee of fifteen.

Cano had chosen Jack Howell (district 4 representative), Joe Saenz and Anthony Verovich.

Ray had chosen Wendy Phillips (district 3 representative), Albert "Wico" Morales, and Melinda Bartlett.

Prince had chosen Linda Aiman-Smith, Dr. Barbara Mora, and Mattie Eagle

Bencomo had chosen Priscilla Lucero (district 1 representative), Rudy Jacquez, and Mike Starr.

Ladner had chosen Susie Trujillo, George Carr, and Gail Stanford.

Cano said she felt they had a good group of people and a good start. Bencomo asked what the timeline would be for them to start. Cano said she hoped it would be soon.

Ladner said all the people chosen had agreed to serve. A letter would be sent out to each after the vote later in the regular meeting.

Alfred Sedillo, town clerk had sent out emails to other municipalities asking for their job descriptions for town manager. He had not gotten very much response but would send it out again.

Work session adjourned.

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting June 27, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

The council approved the agenda.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Ray said he had been glad the Silver City School board approved the policy for having armed security guards. "They need to have it and be safe." He warned the public to be careful with the homeless but try to help. He had been told that some had become aggressive. He asked everyone to support the activities in Silver but also Santa Clara and the other municipalities in the area.

Prince said "For the past few weeks I was part of the community evacuation preparedness for Pinos Altos, stood up against the militarization of our school security guards and met with key institutional leaders in our community in response to our behavioral health crisis. It has been hectic." He went on to give a list of all the organizations and what had been brought up in those meetings.

Bencomo said he had attended the Fiesta Latina at the college and had a great time. He attended the "Coffee with the Mayor" and talked with the residents that had concerns and issues. Bencomo talked with someone that had some good ideas about the town website and how to simplify it and he would pass that information on. He extended his thanks to the fire department for their work on the Rico Fire.

Cano attended the fiesta and encouraged everyone to participate in events. She mentioned music in the park held in Sant Clara every week. They have good music and food vendors and encouraged everyone to go.

She wanted to comment on the school board decision concerning the policy to arm the security guards. She said "I am not for or against or think it is good or bad. What I do want to say is the school board worked hard and had a lot of public meetings. Be kind, they have to work for all their constituents."

The homeless task force has already solved some problems. Cano said currently the meetings have been closed because they have been working on some things that are sensitive. She also pointed out that they do not have any elected officials on the task force, which is composed of members of the community. For now, their names will not be made public. They can be reached through an email made public or she said she could be contacted, and she would forward any correspondence on to them.

Ladner thanked code enforcement. They had been able to address a problem with a burnt out house. The structure now has been taken down and the lot cleared. He wanted to remind everyone that school is out, and the kids would be out riding their bikes and to be careful.

The council approved the minutes from the June 13, 2023, meeting.

Public input

Anne Nitopi addressed the council concerning the zoning change to be voted on later in the meeting. She didn't understand why after all this time they would be doing it. She said she went to the planning and zoning meeting and asked for answers. She had been told to come to the city council. Now she finds out that the council can't comment or answer the questions in public comment. She wanted to know how to get the answers. The zoning would be totally unrestrictive to anyone for anything. People can party, do drugs, pick up pottery from the ruins on the property. "You make this change; who maintains and cleans up the property, are residents safe?" She asked how it could be a protected archeological site and be open space at the same time. She expressed concern for the wildlife.

Janet Wallet-Ortiz had been speaking out against the development of the property. She said she also echoed the concerns of Nitopi. Will it mean more bike trails? She had concerns of people camping, vandalism, erosion, and fireworks. "I walk there every day." Asking if the city will take responsibility to take care of the property would be critical. The increased traffic has already caused erosion. All her neighbors do not want the zoning change.

Greg Sierra said he had concerns about the wildlife in that area and the problems with more people it may cause. He had seen bear, mountain lions and deer. He had called Game and Fish Department in the past. They have also had coyotes. The area needs to be protected.

Manager reports.

Brown had not been available so James Marshall, assistant town manager, addressed the council. He said they had several sewer leaks along the San Vicente Trail. The tests had been above and below the limits a few weeks ago. This week they had tested and still have a problem. The area still would not be safe, and he cautioned people to stay out of the creek area and keep their dogs out. They have posted signs. He said after a few good rains it would be fine. The town had gone in and cleaned out the visible items from the break.

They would adopt the New Mexico code for fireworks for what would or would not be allowed. The town must give a 30-day notice to prohibit any usage so Marshall said it can be hard to do. The fire department had inspected all but one stand at the current time and all had passed.

Marshall encouraged everyone to have a safe and responsible July 4th. The fire department would be cruising around that evening. The fireworks display would happen 8:30-9 pm

Public hearings

This hearing was for the zoning change for a tract of land to go from residential to open space zoning. The previous public input addressed this change. The property is bounded on the south side by the Silver Cliff Apartments and the east side of Ursa Major and Crestway Drive. Sedillo swore in four people for testimony.

Jacqui Olea, community development director, read the application made by the community development department and regulations for the change. They had sent out letters to all that would be affected, properties within 300 feet of the proposed zoning change, and cited they have found there would not be any adverse effect with the change. Olea went on to say this change would protect the property from development. The zoning change would have nothing to do with the trails. This would provide further protection for a property that has been identified as an archeological site.

Cano said the concerns had been about the increase in trails if the change took place. Her question to Olea, "If this change takes place will it be easier for those changes to be made?" Olea replied that most changes can be done without the council. Olea said a trail plan had been proposed previously but many didn't want it, so it won't be done. She brought up the San Vicente trail which has been designated as a town trail and it is watched and maintained. This property in question will not be a designated trail. She did say, "If someone calls the city to let them know trash has been left the city will come and take care of it. If they receive reports of people camping, the town will address it but will not be looking for it because it is not a designated area."

Cano had two more questions that had been asked earlier. Who would maintain this property and how can it be both an open space and a protected space. Olea said if people see dumping or property being used inappropriately, they can call the town. No maintenance of the trails will be done because of it not being a designated trail system and not made to the specifications necessary. Currently the property has been used for recreation. When they had conversation about protecting those areas with infrastructure, the residents said they didn't want that.

Cano wanted to address the possible problems with wildlife. She asked if the town would be liable if anything happened. Olea said with no changes they should not have any increased problems with wildlife but didn't know anything about the liability. People can report any problems. "This is only an administrative change, nothing else will change."

Bencomo asked if they had reached out to the residents and Olea said yes. They had reached out and sent letters twice to 38 people affected. They had also done legal ads in the newspaper.

Prince commented on how important and relevant this property has been to the community. "It is my understanding that this will help protect the property more." The Trails and Open Space Committee meets monthly. Prince asked her if that attendance had increased. Olea said it has had an increase in outreach by the public. "This is mainly to preserve the property. No houses, B-n-B's, apartments, or restaurants can be built."

Cano asked since the town has no plan on selling why has this been done now. Olea said by making this open space it can't be sold. This had also been done at the Boston Hill property.

Wallet-Ortiz asked if they had looked at invasive species. Mistletoe has recently been spreading in the area. Olea said they could have a conversation concerning this at her office because it does not pertain to the zoning. She asked about signs concerning fireworks and campfires. Olea told her to talk to the fire chief.

Nitopi said she remained against the change. "I have no sense it will be protected and will not be a benefit." They had not asked for a zoning change and didn't want the trails. She expressed she didn't want the people traffic and what comes with it. "I don't understand the change and feel ultimately the property will be destroyed."

The motion to accept the zoning change passed with Cano and Ray voting no and Bencomo and Prince voting yes, and Ladner voted yes to break the tie. The mayor only votes when they have a tie.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved a special dispensary permit for the Oldies Music Venue and Car Festival July 8, 2023. The permit will be held by Q's Southern Bistro and will be at 101 E. College Ave. 5 pm to 11 pm.

Joann Salcido, a member of SPIN (supporting people in need) addressed the council with a request for support of the organization. She urged the council to provide financial assistance. The organization provides food, water, and shelter. In 2020 they had 20 people a night, and in the past two years have had 40 a night. She said unfortunately they had lost their primary financial stream and have had to reduce their services and need assistance.

The council approved the list of names for the committee to formulate a job description for the new town manager when Brown retires in 2024. Those names had been listed in the work session. Cano went over all that had taken place in the work session and listed the names.

The council approved resolution No. 2023-13. This had to do with the notification of the Grant County Clerk of all elective positions to be filled at the regular local election to be held November 7, 2023. Sedillo said Marissa Castrillo, county clerk, would run the election.

The council approved Cano's candidacy for the New Mexico Municipal League Board of Directors. Cano said she had been part of this league for the past ten years participating in conferences, events, and many other positions. She felt her part would also help the town. One of her main things she wanted to do would be to start a mentorship program for councilors and mayors.

The council went into executive session concerning attorney client privilege pertaining to threatened or pending litigation in which the public body may or may not become a participant.

The council came back into open session and said no matters had been discussed except those given for the reason of executive session.

Meeting adjourned.