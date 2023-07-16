Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Romaine Begay pottery at Diana Ingalls Leyba Studio and Gallery
In the back of Diana Ingalls Leyba Studio and Gallery, a mural camp took place. Krissy Ramirez handles some of the clay pieces for a mural at the Aldo Leopold Overlook in Catron County
From left, Patricia Countryman, Kaitlyn Arroyo and Svlvia Myers work with clay pieces
Katrina Estrada prepares to glaze some tile pieces
Grant County Art Guild featured ceramicist Judy Menefee
Another featured potter at the Grant County Art Guild gallery was Lizzie Sleger
Light Art Space housed the 2023 CLAY Festival National Juried Exhibition. One item vying for prizes was Leaf by Zoe Wolfe
Another juried item was a piece by diego Gerardo Valles Trevino titled Mata Ortiz
A third piece, titled Unexpected was created by Susan Mach
This article represents only three galleries participating in the CLAY Festival.