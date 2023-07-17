Courtesy Photos from Deming residents below, as well as a PDF map.

Location: 15 miles south of Deming, NM I Size: ≈100 acres I Containment: 0%

Personnel: 15 I Start Date: July 14, 2023 I Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Grass, Desert shrubs, Juniper trees

Deming, NM – A lightning storm materialized over southern New Mexico on Friday evening, July 14, 2023.

The following morning, Bureau of Land Management – Las Cruces District requested a reconnaissance flight over the general area of the lightning storm. A lightning-caused wildfire was detected in the Florida Mountains. The Floridas Fire is located within the Florida Mountains in extremely rough, rugged terrain. Since the cause of the fire was lightning, which is a natural ignition, fire managers determined that a confine/contain strategy was the most appropriate response. This strategy offers the safest means for firefighters to safely position themselves and their engines where they will be successful in containing the fire. The rough, rugged terrain is a determining factor for this management strategy which strategically minimizes hazards and exposure to wildland firefighters. "Cutting line" with a Pulaski and other hand tools cannot successfully be achieved in this rocky, steep terrain. Longevity of the Floridas Fire will be highly influenced by upcoming weather patterns.

The fire will be monitored daily, as the footprint of the fire is expected to increase over the coming days. Fire managers will utilize several tools to monitor the fire's spread, including reconnaissance flights. There will be a presence of wildland and local area fire engines that will monitor the fire's spread as it backs its way down the west side of the Florida Mountains. Firefighters will continually assess the fire's proximity to populated areas south of Deming and along the foothills of the mountain range. This area is identified as a transition zone that will be accessible to firefighters and firefighting equipment, where they can safely slow or stop the fire's spread.

Evacuations: There are NO EVACUATIONS at this time.

Road Closure Status: There are NO ROAD CLOSURES associated with the Floridas Fire.

Residual Smoke: Expected to settle into lower elevations. Visit: NMFireInfo Smoke Management

Aviation Restrictions: There is noTemporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Floridas Fire.

Daily Fire Updates will be posted on NMFireInfo

Floridas Fire Information: 575-323-1533 8 am – 8 pm; email Loretta_Benavidez@firenet.gov