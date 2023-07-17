Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
CLAY Festival Silver City Museum 071523
Oralia Lopez of Mata Ortiz paints fine lines on her pottery with a very fine brush
Oralia Lopez created these two pots out of many from Mata Ortiz that were on sale.
The Silver City Museum also offered a clay making workshop. Oralia Sowers and Derek and Zachary Clark worked on their creations.
Oralia Sowers created a complicated design on her small pot.
The Clay Festival took place all over town in Silver City. The Silver City Museum Annex featured a demonstration by Oralia Lopez of Mata Ortiz showing her fine brush technique. In the museum, a pottery-making workshop for kids and adults drew many to test their creativity. At the time, this photographer was there, three children were working on refining their pots.