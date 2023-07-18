Low-intensity Tub Fire burning on Quemado Ranger District

img 2664View of Tub Fire Sunday evening July 16, 2023 (more courtesy photos below)

Firefighters improving along roads, seeking opportunities to construct control lines

QUEMADO, July 18, 2023 – Among a spate of wildfires started by frequent lightning strikes over the last week, the Tub Fire was identified Sunday afternoon near Tub Peak, south of Mangas Mountain, on the Gila National Forest, Quemado Ranger District. It is estimated to be 25 acres in size.

Under supervision of a Type 4 Incident commander, firefighters are removing surface fuels along existing roads in preparation for use as containment features. Crews are also scouting locations to construct control lines where roads are lacking. Currently, two Type 6 engines, a Hotshot crew, and a fire dozer are assigned, and an additional Hotshot crew has been ordered.

"Typical for this time of year, the last couple of months of dry, windy weather have dried out fuels, making them receptive to fire," said Quemado District Ranger Randall Chavez. "However, the scattered rain, generally increased humidity, and increased cloud cover are all conspiring to help maintain low to moderate fire behavior."

Tub Fire is burning in the understory of pine forest consuming dead and down and ladder fuels just west of the 2019 Elk Fire area. Fuels vary depending on slope and aspect, with piñon-juniper woodland dominating northern and easterly slopes and pine forest on the southerly and western aspects. South of the fire, toward the nearest private land, fuels change to open piñon-juniper woodland, and then open grass and brush, which should help to limit fire growth in that direction.

The weather forecast is calling for highs in the mid-80s over the fire area and 40% to 70% chances for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and rain showers each day for the next week. With passing thunderstorms, crews will be on the lookout for sudden gusts and wind shifts that may cause changes in the fire's intensity and direction of travel as well as the potential for new lightning strike wildfires. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .

img 4438Aerial view overhead view of smoke rising from Tub Fire Monday July 17, 2023

img 4435Aaerial distant view of smoke from Tub Fire Monday July 17, 2023

