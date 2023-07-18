By Roger Lanse
A pretrial detention hearing was held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Sixth Judicial District Court, Silver City, NM, in reference to Joseph William Costello, who was arrested and charged with an open count of murder in the first degree in the June 26, 2023, death of Stephen Timmons at the Dragonfly Trail System.
At a pretrial detention hearing, the judge decides, based on reports, whether the defendant can be released on pretrial supervision or held until trial.
According to District Attorney Michael Renteria, District Court Judge Jim Foy took the question of pretrial detention at the hearing under advisement. Renteria told the Beat that his office considers public safety above all else when making recommendations, and he believes their case against Costello to be strong enough to warrant him being detained until trial.