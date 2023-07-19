Dark, Divide, and Davis fires update for July 19, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 19 July 2023 19 July 2023

RESERVE, NM, July 19, 2023 – The Dark, Divide, and Davis fires are burning with low to moderate fire intensity on the Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District. All of these fires were started by lightning strikes last week. Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela assumed command of the cluster of fires Monday evening.

The Davis Fire, located north of Collins Park and east of the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 177 acres (an estimate of 233 acres yesterday was adjusted down due to more accurate infrared mapping). Crews conducted burnout operations today southward along the eastern and western flanks from northern control lines. Ignitions assist with securing identified containment features by removing available fuels, creating a more effective barrier to fire growth. Crews will monitor Continental Divide Trail for users who could be exposed to fire as it moves across the landscape. The affected section of Continental Divide Trail is located east of Eagle Peak from Cox Canyon trailhead south to Bursum Road. Signs are posted north and south of the Davis Fire. Two Hotshot crews, one Type 6 engine, one dozer, one Fire Use Module and various overhead are currently assigned to the Davis Fire.

The Dark Fire is located on Corner Mountain about 18 miles southeast of Reserve, New Mexico. Fire behavior was minimal today, flanking, backing, and creeping in grass, brush, and timber understory with increased relative humidity. It has grown to 485 acres, based on infrared mapping. There is a large amount of down woody material throughout the fire area available for fire consumption. Crews are focused on keeping the fire north and east of Forest Road 180 and south of Forest Road 141. One Type 6 engine is currently assigned to the Dark Fire.

The Divide and Hay fires will be discussed together as Divide Fire. Together they cover approximately 1,792 acres on the south side of Elk Mountain and in T Bar Canyon. Divide Fire is exhibiting minimal fire behavior, backing, flanking, and creeping. It is burning in grass, brush, and timber understory. Crews conducted hand ignitions along Forest Road 141 and continued preparing along the boundary of Elk Springs subdivision to reduce fuels and protect values at risk. One Hotshot crew, one Type 3 helicopter, 2 Type 6 engines and various overhead are currently assigned to the Divide Fire.

Values at risk across the three wildfire incidents include private property, cultural resources, range infrastructure, threatened or endangered species habitat including Mexican spotted owl and Mexican gray wolf, recreation trails, and timber sale units.

"Higher relative humidity, which bottomed out around 18% today, helped keep fire behavior minimal, allowing crews to prepare ahead of the fires, improving containment features and conducting burnout operations," said Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela. "Despite higher-than-normal temperatures, there is enough moisture in the area to allow for daily scattered storms over the burn area, though rainfall isn't expected to amount to much."

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area today, with about 40% chance of precipitation on any of the fires. Gusty, erratic winds are expected associated with passing storms. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 