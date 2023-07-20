Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter And Six-Month 2023 Results

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 July 2023 20 July 2023

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter And Six-Month 2023 Result


[Editor's Note: This is the beginning of the article. For the full article, plus tables of summary financial results, please click the link above.]

PHOENIX, AZ, July 20, 2023 - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported second-quarter 2023 net income attributable to common stock of $343 million, $0.23 per share, and adjusted net income attributable to common stock of $500 million, $0.35 per share, after excluding net charges totaling $157 million, $0.11 per share, primarily associated with charges for an unfavorable tax ruling at Cerro Verde, adjustments to environmental obligations and an accrual of a potential administrative fine in Indonesia. For additional information, refer to the supplemental schedule, "Adjusted Net Income," on page VII.

  • Solid production performance

     

  • Strong balance sheet and financial flexibility

  • Positive outlook for cash flow generation to support continued organic growth and cash returns to shareholders

  • Net income attributable to common stock in second-quarter 2023 totaled $343 million, $0.23 per share, and adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $500 million, $0.35 per share, after excluding net charges totaling $157 million, $0.11 per share.

  • Consolidated production totaled 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 483 thousand ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum in second-quarter 2023.

  • Consolidated sales totaled 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 495 thousand ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in second-quarter 2023. Second-quarter 2023 copper sales volumes were 3% below the April 2023 estimate, reflecting shipping delays in Indonesia associated with the renewal of PT Freeport Indonesia's (PT-FI) export license.

  • Consolidated sales for the year 2023 are expected to approximate 4.0 billion pounds of copper, 1.75 million ounces of gold and 79 million pounds of molybdenum, including 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 420 thousand ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2023.

  • Average realized prices in second-quarter 2023 were $3.84 per pound for copper, $1,942 per ounce for gold and $24.27 per pound for molybdenum.

  • Average unit net cash costs in second-quarter 2023 were $1.47 per pound of copper. Unit net cash costs for the year 2023 are expected to average $1.55 per pound of copper.

  • Operating cash flows totaled $1.7 billion (including $0.2 billion of working capital and other sources) in second-quarter 2023. Based on current sales volume and cost estimates, and assuming average prices of $3.90 per pound for copper, $1,950 per ounce for gold and $20.00 per pound for molybdenum for the second half of 2023, operating cash flows are expected to approximate $6.4 billion for the year 2023.

  • Capital expenditures totaled $1.2 billion (including $0.4 billion for major mining projects and $0.5 billion for the Indonesia smelter projects) in second-quarter 2023. Capital expenditures for the year 2023 are expected to approximate $4.8 billion (including $2.0 billion for major mining projects and $1.6 billion for the Indonesia smelter projects).

  • At June 30, 2023, consolidated debt totaled $9.5 billion and consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.7 billion, resulting in net debt of $2.8 billion ($0.9 billion excluding net debt for the Indonesia smelter projects). Refer to the supplemental schedule, "Net Debt," on page IX.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our global team continues to execute our strategy and deliver strong results. During the second quarter, we achieved solid production performance, managed costs efficiently and advanced several important value-enhancing initiatives. As a leading supplier of copper with long-lived reserves, organic growth opportunities, a solid balance sheet and a proven track record for successful project development, we are positioned for a bright future for the benefit of all stakeholders."



Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 