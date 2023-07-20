[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on July 18, 2023. It begins with presentations.]

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The first presentation recognized the 2023 Silver City Little League 9-11 years-old All Star Girls District and State Champions. The lists of participants, including coaches, are below. Also in the photo are Commissioners Chris Ponce, Harry Browne and Eloy Medina.

The second presentation recognized the 13-14 years-old 2023 Silver City Little League All Star Girls District and State Champions. In addition to players and coaches, Commissioners Ponce, Browne and Medina are in the photo.

Two Road Dept employees were recognized for having participated in the Heavy Equipment Roadeo New Mexico competition.From left are Commissioner Ponce, Road Department employee Shawn Carrasco, Road Department Superintendent Joe Grijalva, Road Department employee Ramon Martinez and Commissioners Medina and Browne

The first presentation recognized the Silver City Little League All Star girls ages 9-11 years. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce had requested the recognition of the two All Star teams.

He reported the girls had played a total of five games "with tremendous grit and fight. The first game they lost against Carlsbad 11-6, but they battled through the loser's bracket, defeating every district thereafter." The second game they took over La Plaza 15-6; the third game was a "nail-biter" where they beat Carlsbad 5-4; they took the fourth game over West Mesa by 8-4, which forced the "if" game where they took the state championship title. "Our girls dealt with many obstacles: extreme heat, rallying from games they were losing and dealing with hecklers. The girls came out ready to face every challenge. One heckler told girls that 'they were tired.' That became the team motto: 'We don't get tired!'"

The team roster and coaches:

Mia Psarakis- #17

Lily Verdugo - #11

Jadalynn Allison - #10

Eufemia Casaus - #4

Korra Harris - #23

Alycia Rodriguez- #5

Mia Madrid - #1

Mia Sapien - #6

Ezmia Cruz - #7

Isabelle Carbajal - #14

Marallyn Garcia - #2

Mya Marquez - #77

Coaches

Kaya Furry

Kim Klassen

Samantha Furry

The Silver City Little League Junior Division All Star Girls District and State Champions,13-14 years-old, dominated at the state championship in Los Lunas, Isleta Little League, Ponce said.

Silver beat Carlsbad in the first game, 15-0; then beat Isleta 24-0 in their second game. In the third game the girls shut out La Plaza 24-0 and claimed the championship title with a 29-1 victory over Carlsbad.

The Silver Junior girls today began representing Team New Mexico at the regional tournament July 19-21 in Albuquerque, hosted by Roadrunner Little League. They are in a bracket with contenders such as Texas West, Colorado, East Texas, Louisiana and the host Roadrunner.

The roster includes:

Tiana Ortiz #1

Elena Morales #2

Estrella Orosco #99

Yselle Franco #44

Estrella Jimenez #9

Tatum Rascon #68

Izzo Villa #12

Kenia Nieto #24

Johnavan Silvas #10

Asia Acosta #8

Aaliyah Vasquez #3

Coaches:

Anthony Verovich

Timothy Villa

Howie Morales

Lt. Gov. AKA Coach Howie Morales and the father of Elena spoke at the work session.

"Thank you for the opportunity to be here to recognize these champions," Morales said. "I'm happy you take interest in recognizing our kids. I thank Charlene (Webb, county manager) for her support across the community. We almost did not have a league or a district this year. We were going to be redistricted with Los Lunas. Presently we have 400 kids in Silver City and more in the Copper Little League who play. Ron Sierra stepped in to be the resident coordinator."

He recognized the board members who were present. "We had to have a leader for the district. It was not possible to have the league if we didn't have a district administrator. Jason Clifton is the Silver City and the Cliff president. I also thank Veronica Clifton for stepping forward. It's been a big challenge. I thank the volunteers, the board members and the parents. I'm looking forward to more years to come."

Ponce said: "Safe travels and good luck at the regional in Albuquerque."

The New Mexico Heavy Equipment Roadeo took place June 14, 2023 at the San Juan County Fairgrounds McGee Park. The competition affords Road Department employees the chance to show off their skills and compete in heavy equipment obstacle courses. This was the first year Grant County had sent employees to compete. Although they did not win the competition, they got experience that will help them next year.

The next article will get into county reports.

To read the previous article, please visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79377-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-1