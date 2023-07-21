Grant County Commission holds work session 071823, part 3

Published: 21 July 2023 21 July 2023

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on July 18, 2023. It begins with county reports.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first county report at the July 18, 2023 Grant County Commission work session came from Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola. He noted that he has two officers in training, but eight openings. "We have four potential candidates. We will begin looking at retention strategies. After receiving state approval on the policy and use of the body scanner, it is now in use."

He noted that, as of June 30, 2023, the detention center population stood at 84, with an average June daily population of 80. The RISE program continues, with 20 participants, with 8 in the facility and 12 in the community. "We were awarded another two years of funding for the RISE program. We interviewed candidates for the presumptive eligibility position last week, and we are conducting the background check on a potential candidate."

Andazola was appointed to the New Mexico Adult Detention Professional Standards Council, with the first meeting to take place in September 2023. "Roadrunner Medical Services is in place, and our accreditation audit is scheduled for this month and next. We have posted several sergeant positions."

On the issue of accreditation, he said as soon as the detention center gets the medical certification, "we can apply for accreditation. I had a meeting with the New Mexico Counties Facilities Operations on July 12. I also want to work with the county on a five-year plan for the facility."

With no commissioner questions for Andazola, the next report came from Planning Director Randy Hernandez.

Hernandez listed the current projects, which include:
1) A task order in progress for the preliminary final design for Arenas Valley Road, with the design to be funded by the Colonias Infrastructure Fund;
2) The design nearing 50 percent completion for the Bataan Veterans Memorial walking path, funded by a governor allocation;
3) A pending Colonias grant/loan agreement for design of Crum Road;
4) A pending easement agreement and ready to proceed with bidding for Fleming Tank Road improvements, funded by New Mexico Department of Transportation;
5) A pending Colonias grant/loan agreement for design for Franks Road;
6) Construction expected to begin on July 31 for Little Walnut Road Phase, funded by Colonias;
7) A pending Colonias grant/loan agreement for construction of North Hurley Road Phase 3;
8) A preconstruction meeting to be scheduled for the end of July for Truck Bypass Road, funded by NMDOT; and
9) New Mexico Environment Department and Grant County to begin the cleanup phase of the Old Detention Center Brownfields Project, with the anticipated sub-grant agreement in July 2023.

He noted the Code Enforcement quarterly report was attached to his report in the packet.

Future projects include:
1) The review ofpplications to the NMDOT Transportation Project Fund b for the Hamilton Bridge replacement and the Ridge Road Phase 2 construction;
2) The award of New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration capacity grant funding for $30,000 for grants management support; and
3) DFA economic recovery funding for mineral and energy development communities in review for a $100,000 request for conference center computer lab and audio/visual equipment and for $600,000 for the acquisition of a public safety building.

Hernandez asked for direction on the ICIP (Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan). He added that five action items on the agenda pertained to his department. They included an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocation request from the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments for $67,000; a property reversion of 3 Mulberry Drive, where an old volunteer fire department had stood; the DFA capacity grant agreement for $30,000; the road abandonment of Fort Bayard Road to Santa Clara; and the notice of intent for an ordinance amendment.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said that the Santa Clara Trustees had approved an easement on Fort Bayard Road for the Forgotten Veterans Memorial at Bataan Memorial Park.

Hernandez said the county made the request for the road abandonment, but he was not aware of the easement. "Santa Clara has agreed to take over maintenance of Fort Bayard Road."

The next article will continue with county reports.

To read the previous articles, please visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79377-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-1; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79415-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-2 .

