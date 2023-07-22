By Lynn Janes



The town of Bayard held a regular meeting June 26, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro Tem Raul Villanueva councilors Eloy Medina, Frances Gonzales, and Jose Diaz.



The council approved the agenda with the addition of an executive session for information purposes only.



Public input



Resident Larry Ojinaga asked if the town could get brackets for the new light poles to fly flags. He pointed out the old light poles had them and it would be nice for the veterans. He said he had been able to get a tour of the wastewater treatment plant. “A lot of repairs need to be done but they said they had no money.”



Fierro said Freeport McMoRan had donated $1 million and they currently have been looking for more funding.



Resident James Ervin wanted to compliment the maintenance department for doing such a good job fixing the tables in the park. The residents don’t know what has been accomplished unless they have themselves put on the agenda. “We would all benefit if we knew what had been accomplished.” He suggested maybe a separate document that listed the accomplishments and what had been happening with other projects.





A resident in attendance said they agreed with Ervin. “We need to know what has been done.”



Consent agenda



The council approved all the consent agenda. It included meeting minutes from June 12, 2023, accounts payable report June 26, 2023, police report for May 2023 and report from the animal control officer and code enforcement. The consent agenda also included approval for Michael Paez, maintenance director, to attend the New Mexico Rural Water Association workshop. Medina added they should send more to the workshop.



Old business



Marlena Valenzuela, city clerk, asked the council if she should move forward with the quote to replace all the phones with WNM Communications equipment that had been presented in the last council meeting. Diaz had a few questions. Medina wanted to get verification on any existing contract with the current provider. The council approved moving forward if they didn’t have an existing contract.



Laura Phelps, Community Development Manager, attended the meeting to answer questions concerning the agreement with Freeport McMoRan for the wastewater treatment project. The past meeting the council had asked that someone attend to clear up some of the questions about the agreement. Medina wanted to know who would be responsible for making sure the milestones in the agreement had been met. Diaz wanted to know if they would have a renewal fee and when did it start and end. Phelps asked the council what they wanted to see on the agreement. Medina asked if the city had a time on contracts. Valenzuela had not been aware of any. Gonzales wanted to know, in reference to the milestones, if not being able to get materials to do the project would be a problem. Phelps said at the mine they have been very aware of the problems getting materials and that would be taken into consideration. Phelps said, “We want this project to be successful.” In reference to the milestones, “They just want to make sure the city is participating in the moving forward of the project but will add any wording that the council wants to make to feel comfortable.” Phelps said they would add amendments concerning the topics they had discussed.



New business



The council approved the award to Southwest Disposal for solid waste pickup. They had received two bids. The other one had been from Universal Waste and would cost considerably more. Southwest Disposal will be furnishing new trash bins and two community clean ups a month by providing a large bin.



The council approved the removal of Stephen Estrada from probation status with a 5 percent increase in his hourly wage. The increase had been requested by the department head.



The council approved the hiring of Christopher Palomarez for mechanic at an hourly rate of $20 an hour upon completion of all pre-employment exams and background checks. The council had a discussion before the approval. Gonzales said she had sat in on the interview. “He has degrees and certifications. He also has experience.” Diaz said that would be more than the job had been budgeted for. Gonzales said he has a lot of experience and can also do plumbing. “I don’t want to see us lose him.” Valenzuela said Paez had asked for degrees and requested $20 an hour. Fierro said Palomarez could work on both diesel and gas engines which would be very useful and needed.



The council approved the hiring of David Salgado for maintenance at an hourly rate of $14.50 upon completion of all pre-employment exams and background checks.



Chief Hector Carrillo wanted to recognize some employees. He introduced each one and presented them with a letter of recognition that highlighted their accomplishments with their positions. He recognized Judy Diaz, secretary, Frankie Gomez, code enforcement, and Lieutenant Manuel Galaz.



The council went into executive session.



The council came back into open session. Fierro said they had not taken any action and the session had been for information purposes only.



Department head reports



Carrillo said he met with Paez concerning the requested speed bump. One resident in the area had not been for it. They had looked at doing a stop sign instead. The residents that had signed the petition for the speed bump had been contacted and agreed with the stop sign instead.



Carrillo had addressed a small complaint from a resident, Dave Wilguess. It had been in reference to the business license for M and M Auto. He had applied for a license under a different name. Valenzuela asked the council what she should do. Diaz said he still needs to do everything the council asked him to do before he can get another license. Wilguess said the city has been going against his constitutional rights. Carrillo said he still needed to get inspections but has been paying court fines. He has complied with some of the requirements but not all. The council had a lot of discussion on the issue. Medina said environmental would not come in for this. It will have to be dealt with by code enforcement.



Valenzuela said the first planning and zoning meeting would take place the coming Thursday at 4:00 pm. The following week they would have a public meeting concerning the new ordinance for abandoned properties. Sheila Hudman, Santa Clara administrative assistant, would attend to answer questions and help.



Valenzuela asked the council about a lot in which a mobile home had burned down. Someone had purchased the property and wanted to bring in another mobile home. She said that it would not meet the setback variance needed. Valenzuela needed to know what she could do. The person said they would be losing their down payment soon. Diaz asked if it would interfere with anything. Valenzuela said they would only have a foot between the trailer and a shed. Medina said he had just been glad someone bought the property. Valenzuela said the mobile home is a 2024 model and brand new.



Carrillo warned the council they would receive phone calls. Code enforcement had given some residents warnings. They had previously talked with them. The residents said they would take care of the problems and now weeks later nothing had been done.



Diaz wanted to let everyone know that he had not taken over as municipal judge. “I am just an alternate and have not taken over. I know there is a back log.”



Fierro thanked all the departments for their hard work. He said he had been made aware of some repairs that needed to happen at the wastewater treatment plant and they would cost approximately $20,000 and must be done soon.



Next regular meeting will be held July 10, 2023



Meeting adjourned.