Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
In the main lobby of the conference center, American Legion Post 18 members had raffles and information
The gun show didn't have just guns, but plenty of other items, such as these cutting boards and several jewelry vendors
"Grandma" had her "stuff" for sale. Lila Howell and Deanna Rhodes sat at the table
Don Fell promotes Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship - JAKES - part of the National Wild Turkey Federation
Grant County 4-H had food and cold drinks for sale. From left are Laney Lopez, Kayleigh Massengill and Lathen Massengill
Some high-powered rifles and shotguns for sale.
The High Desert Sportsmen's Club Gun Show began Saturday, July 22, 2023 and continues from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. In the main lobby of the conference Center, American Legion Post 18 had raffle items, and the Republican Party of Grant County sold political shirts and hats, plus had the ability to register people to vote.
Two rooms had vendors selling pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, various accessories for firearms, as well as jewelry, homemade fabric items and cutting board vendors. Grant County 4-H had food and cold drinks for sale.