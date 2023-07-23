By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting July 11, 2023, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

The council approved the agenda with a few changes in the order of topics.

The council approved the audit for fiscal year 2022. Lori Ortiz, city clerk, told the council that the audit did have a finding listed. The audit had failed to be turned in on time. This had not been the fault of Hurley but the auditors Stone and McGee. Mike Stone of Stone and McGee sent a letter to the state explaining that it had been their fault for the late submission.

Public input

Kristina Ortiz, community liaison for USDA Rural Development, addressed the council asking for support for an upcoming summit to be held July 20, 2023, at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. She needed their input concerning the housing needs for our local area. Several different programs will be represented there for people to ask questions and get information.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included the minutes from the regular meeting June 13, 2023, reports from maintenance, clerk, fire department, animal control, code enforcement, police, and judge.

Ortiz said the town would have a new auditor for the coming year. They would be at the August meeting.

Animal control said they have had problems with not having a fee schedule for the rabbits and chickens. Ortiz said it had been an oversight that had not been included. Stevens said they would not have a fee for the time being and would change the ordinance later to include a fee.

Theresa Villa, coordinator of family engagement for Cobre Consolidated Schools, had been on the agenda to give a presentation about the upcoming Summerfest. She could not attend.

The council approved the water development project agreement. Richard Maynes read the agreement to the council and people attending the meeting. They had made the changes that Day had asked for in a previous meeting. Stevens said the agreement had been looked at and approved by the city attorney. Day went over her concerns voiced in a past meeting. Stevens said the water rights would be in Hurley’s name. Day said she still had concerns. Stevens pointed out that the attorney had gone over the agreement and did not find any problems and approved it.

The council approved the price increase for solid waste removal with Garcia Waste Management. They had requested a 7.9 percent increase costing the town $524.06 more and would not increase the cost to the residents.

The council approved resolution no. 4-2023/2024. This resolution must be done yearly to state the time and location of council meetings. It states meetings to be the second Tuesday of the month, starting a 5:00 pm and held at the Hurley Community Center.

The council tabled the next two resolutions, nos. 5 and 6 -2023/2024. The town would need to have a special meeting first. The resolutions had to do with an anti-displacement, relocation plan and fair housing policy.

The council approved the hiring of Delilah Chavez as a police officer.

The council approved the completion of probation for maintenance laborer Gerald Polk.

The council approved the purchase order for Municipal Emergency Equipment to purchase equipment for the brush truck

Mayor and councilors report.

Stevens asked everyone to go by and look at the train depot. He wanted them all to look over the plan for the Big Muddy so they could avoid changes after the project had started and save money.

Next meeting to be held August 8, 2023

Special meeting will be held July 25, 2023

Meeting adjourned.