Dark, Divide, and Davis fires update for July 23, 2023

RESERVE, NM, July 23, 2023 – The Dark, Divide, and Davis fires continue to burn at low to moderate fire intensity, with backing, flanking, and creeping observed yesterday. Crews have been aided by increased cloud cover and higher relative humidities that help reduce fire behavior. "Rain associated with passing showers is helping to reduce fire activity. However, shifting winds generate more intense localized fire activity and frequent lightning is bringing additional lightning strike wildfires to the area," said Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela.

The Davis Fire is 5,761 acres in size. Rain has fallen over the Davis Fire area, and fuels are smoldering along perimeter control features where crews previously used hand ignitions. Some isolated torching has been observed in the piñon/juniper within interior areas around Piñon Knob. Fire is holding west of the Continental Divide Trail, where fuels shift to Douglas fir and slightly wetter conditions currently limit the fire's growth potential. Crews are mopping up as needed near the fire perimeter as well as identifying and mitigating hazard trees along the Continental Divide Trail. Signs are posted on the Continental Divide Trail east of Eagle Peak from Cox Canyon trailhead south to Bursum Road. There are 20 resources currently assigned to Davis Fire, including one Type 3 engine, one Type 6 engine, two dozers, one Fire Use Module, and various overhead. Once operations on the Davis fire allow, additional resources will be shifted to support Dark and Divide fires.

The Dark Fire has grown to 1,308 acres. Fire is being carried through the landscape by fine fuels and brush, which ignites dead and down trees. Fire is backing, creeping and flanking through intermittent pine stands. Direct engagement within the fire perimeter by firefighters is hazardous due to the large volume of dead and down logs from a previous fire. Six people with one Type 6 engine and various overhead are currently assigned to the Dark Fire.

The Divide Fires is burning over approximately 4,892 acres, carried by fine fuels in timber understory. Fire continues to progress along control features and to the north, following available fuels. Crews continue scouting and preparing roads that can be used as containment features north and east of the main fire. The need for additional firing operations along Forest Road 141 will continue to be assessed. Assigned resources include one Hotshot crew, one Type 3 helicopter, four Type 6 engines, two ambulances, a dozer, two fire use modules, and various overhead, for a total of 70 people currently working the Divide Fire.

For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.

