Noonday Fire reported today north of New Mexico Highway 152
SILVER CITY, NM, July 23, 2023 – The Noonday Fire was reported today on the Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District. It is located approximately 6 miles north of New Mexico Highway 152, southwest of Deadman Canyon and west of Noonday Canyon. It is estimated to be 5 acres in size.
"Recent thunderstorms have brought frequent lightning, with scattered rain that has shown mixed results in helping to suppress lightning strike fires," said Silver City District Ranger Elizabeth Toney. "Fire danger is still very high due to dry fuels, as evidenced by the large number of wildfire ignitions over the past ten days or so. Since July 12, at least 14 wildfires have occurred on the Gila National Forest, in addition to about a dozen that have been reported on other jurisdictions."
Noonday Fire is likely lightning caused. It is burning in sparse fuels, with potential to move west into pine stringers. The fire is located on steep terrain within Silver Fire burn perimeter. It will be monitored and additional information will be available tomorrow.
Smoke is visible from the Mimbres valley and New Mexico Highway 152. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.