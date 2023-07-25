SILVER CITY, NM, July 25, 2023 – Heavy lightning activity over last weekend brought an additional 10 wildfires to the Gila National Forest. In total, the Gila National Forest has experienced at least two dozen lightning strike wildfires since July 12. Many of these were single-tree lightning strikes that extinguished on their own. Others were immediately suppressed and contained by fire crews. Several of them continue to be active today. All of the fires currently active are discussed below.

Reserve Ranger District:

The Dark Fire and Davis Fire started July 13 and are burning minimally, with smoldering and creeping observed yesterday. Davis Fire is 5,775 acres in size and contains pockets of heat and unburned fuels in interior areas. Dark Fire is 1,354 acres and growing minimally due to sparse fine fuels to carry fire. Both of these are showing occasional isolated heat and are being monitored with minimal staffing resources. They will transition from Type 3 to a Type 4 organization tomorrow.

The Divide Fire started July 13 and is burning over approximately 4,990 acres, with flanking, backing, and isolated torching, carried by fine fuels in ponderosa pine understory. Crews have conducted burnout operations west of Elk Springs Subdivision to assist with fire containment along its eastern perimeter, to which they can anchor a point protection strategy to protect private property. Assigned resources under a Type 3 organization include two Hotshot crew, one Type 3 helicopter, five Type 6 engines, two ambulances, a dozer, three fire use modules, and various overhead, for a total of 114 people.

The Pasture Fire ignited July 23 east of the South Fork Negrito Creek and has grown to 375 acres. Fire behavior on the Pasture Fire has been moderate, with fire running, flanking, and backing overnight in piñon/juniper. Fixed-wing aircraft were used on Sunday to lay down retardant, slowing its progression. Due to the Pasture Fire's difficult terrain and access, it is being managed with a confine and contain strategy. Crews are preparing Forest Roads 161, 4044R, and 141, and creating dozer line to be used as containment features to the north, east, and south of the fire's location, as they continue to scout for additional containment opportunities. Additional growth is expected, with fire following topography, fuels, and wind. Assigned resources under a Type 3 organization include one Hotshot crew, one Type 3 engine, and one Type 6 engine and various overhead for 36 a total of people.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Noonday Fire was reported the morning of July 24, located about 6 miles north of New Mexico Highway 152. It is 120 acres in size, located in remote, difficult terrain within the 2012 Silver fire perimeter and south of the 2022 Black Fire perimeter. Noonday Fire burned actively overnight last night and is expected to continue to grow, following terrain and available fuels. We are assessing options for managing this fire. Smoke is highly visible from New Mexico Highway 152.

Quemado Ranger District:

The Tub Fire started July 16 is 305 acres in size near Tub Peak south of Mangas Mountain. Minimal fire behavior has been observed, including smoldering and backing. Crews are monitoring and patrolling Tub Fire along Forest Road 11A, keeping fire south of 11A, as well as monitoring, patrolling, and improving containment features to the east. A dozer operator is working on improving containment line along Forest Road 4014B. Assigned resources include one Hotshot crew, 2 Type 6 engines, a dozer, and various overhead for a total of 37 people.

The Tank Fire was reported the morning of July 22 west of Largo Creek near Slaughter Mesa. It is approximately 5 acres in size and has been contained.

Glenwood Ranger District:

The Round Fire was reported July 23 west of Round Mountain and Little Round Mountain northwest of Alma. It grew to 15 acres before it was contained.

Silver City Ranger District:

The Turkey Fire was discovered the evening of July 22 and is located high on a ridge of the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. Due to fuels and terrain, it has low potential to spread to the south, but is likely to follow fuels northward into the Gila Wilderness. We are assessing options for managing this fire.

The Goat Fire was reported the morning of July 24. It is located on the north end of Tadpole Ridge west of Sheep Corral Canyon. It is currently 0.5 acre and is active on its eastern flank. We are assessing options for managing this fire.

A stable, high pressure air mass is moving into the area, expected to bring higher than normal temperatures. About mid-week, increased moisture is forecast to arrive, bringing stronger chances for daily rain across the forest. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .