SILVER CITY, NM, July 26, 2023 – Crews continue to work on numerous wildfires across the forest sparked by lightning over the past week. Each fire receives a risk-based assessment to determine the strategy for the incident. Personnel are being assigned to these fires based on that assessment. The following are the known active fires on the Forest:

Reserve Ranger District:

The Pasture Fire ignited July 23 east of the South Fork Negrito Creek and has grown to 2,416 acres and 0% contained with 74 personnel assigned. Fire behavior has been moderate with single trees torching. Due to the Pasture Fire's difficult terrain and access, it is being managed with a confine and contain strategy. Crews are preparing Forest Roads 161, 4044R, and 141, and creating dozer lines to be used as containment features to the north, east, and south of the fire's location.

The Divide Fire started July 13 and is estimated at 11,684 acres with 0% contained. Crews have conducted firing operations west of Elk Springs Subdivision to assist with containment along its eastern perimeter and are beginning to mop up. Assigned resources under a Type 3 organization include two Hotshot crews, one Type 3 helicopter, five engines, two ambulances, a dozer, three fire use modules, and various overhead, for a total of 108 people.

The Dark Fire and Davis Fire started July 13 and are burning slowly, with smoldering and creeping observed. The Davis Fire is 6,073 acres and 54% contained. Minimal growth was reported on Dark Fire now estimated at 1,501 acres and 7% contained.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Noonday Fire was reported the evening of July 22, located about 6 miles north of New Mexico Highway 152. It is 400 acres, located in remote, difficult terrain within the 2013 Silver Fire. Around 50 personnel are working to keep the fire from progressing to the west toward the Mimbres Valley. Observed activity is on the north and northwest sides with moderate spread potential. Smoke is highly visible from Mimbres Valley and Silver City area.

The Turkey Fire was discovered the evening of July 22 and is high on a ridge of the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. Due to fuels and terrain, it has a low potential to move to the south but is likely to spread into the Gila Wilderness.

Quemado Ranger District:

The Tub Fire started July 16 near Tub Peak south of Mangas Mountain. It is estimated at 305 acres and 30% contained. Crews are monitoring and patrolling along Forest Road 11A, keeping fire south of 11A, as well as improving containment features to the east. A dozer operator is working on improving the containment line along Forest Road 4014B. Assigned resources include one Hotshot crew, two engines, a dozer, and various overhead for a total of 37 people. The plan is to reduce personnel and transition to a Type 5 incident.

Glenwood Ranger District:

The Round Fire was reported July 23 west of Round Mountain and Little Round Mountain northwest of Alma. It grew to 15 acres before it was contained.

Silver City Ranger District:

Farm Fire: The Farm Fire started on July 15. It is 5.5 acres and is located north of Tadpole Ridge and the Snow Creek Trail #233. Fuel types include ponderosa pine, juniper, and grass. Limited movement has occurred on the fire in the last three days. There is a small amount of smoke visible from the Signal Peak Lookout.

Skates Fire: The Skates Fire began on July 22 and is one acre. It is located north of Allie Canyon, roughly one mile east of the Continental Divide Trail, south of Skates Canyon and seven miles west of Highway 35 on the edge of the Signal Fire burn area. The low-intensity fire has shown limited movement south and is burning in ponderosa pine, oak, and grass along a ridge and saddle. Smoke is NOT currently visible from the Mimbres Valley.

Goat Fire: The Goat Fire was first observed on July 24 and is one acre. Fire is spreading in heavy downed logs with limited growth. It is southeast of Reading Mountain along Tadpole Ridge. Smoke was NOT visible from the Signal Peak Lookout Wednesday. Crews continue to assess confine and/or contain options around these fires on the Silver City Ranger District.

High pressure over the region is creating warmer-than-average temperatures for July. The pattern begins to shift late week bringing more moisture with widespread chances for thunderstorms and precipitation.

For more information, please visit the Gila National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/gila , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest and InciWeb .