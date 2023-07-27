Silver City, New Mexico Friday, July 28, 2023: Gila Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
In March of this year, The Joint Commission conducted an unannounced full survey of GRMC for the purpose of assessing compliance with the Medicare conditions for critical access hospitals, including the swing bed service offered at GRMC. The results of the findings of evidence of standards of compliance resulted in the granting of the accreditation.
This accreditation means that The Joint Commission recommends GRMC for continued Medicare certifications effective March 17, 2023, through March 17, 2026. The accreditation applies to Gila Regional Medical Center, Gila Cardiology, Gila Surgical Services, and Gila Regional Foot and Ankle.
The Joint Commission is the nation's largest and only accreditor that reaches across the full continuum of care. This accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to continuous improvement in patient care. GRMC's Interim CEO, Margie Molitor commented, "I am very proud of the work our team has done to maintain our accreditation. I truly do believe we have great people, providing great care. This gold seal really just reinforces my belief – we deliver great care." GRMC is committed to providing safe, high-quality care and is pleased to receive this accreditation.