The 2023 Luna Pioneer Rodeo held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, drew a large crowd to the tall pines of western New Mexico for rodeo action in numerous events. The rodeo is known for a good time and an afternoon cloud burst. The cloud burst failed, but good classic rodeo fun was had by the crowd and participants with just a few rain sprinkles.

The signature event of the rodeo is the wild cow ride. Seven teams competed and the winning team consisted of Josh Smart (Safford, AZ), Colton Smart (Safford, AZ) and Tuddy Smart (Safford, AZ) with a time of 1 minute and 17 seconds.

The egg toss is also another unique rodeo event. The rodeo arena was lined up with over 150 teams. With the winners taking away a $200 prize!

The top little buckaroos were Fletcher Frizzell (Florence AZ) in Mutton Busting, Owen Finch (Springerville, AZ) in Calf Riding and Bonnie Montoya (Las Cruces, NM) in Barrel Racing ages 2-11.

Other top winners include Autumn Bruton (Cliff, NM) in Open Barrel Racing, Makaelyn Riggle (Duncan , AZ) in Breakaway Roping, Kaden Miranda (Mule Creek, NM) in Ranch Bronc, and Breck Baird (Taylor, AZ) in Steer Riding. Chase LeSueur (Show Low, AZ) and Brandon Ben (Peridot, AZ) were top winners in team roping. There was no winner in Bull Riding. For a full list of participants and their times, please visit www.lunarodeo.com .

Top contestants in all events enjoyed cash prize money and buckles. The rodeo was well attended and the crowed enjoyed the tall pines, cool weather and a great pioneer rodeo.