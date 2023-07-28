Santa Clara approves small brewer liquor license.

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 July 2023 28 July 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting July 13, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, , and Peter Erickson attended. Arnold Lopez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the June 8, 2023, meeting.

The council approved the June 2023 department reports.

Mayor's report

Bauch said the Bellm Street project has been going well and looks really nice. "I don't think they have had any traffic problems." Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had given the residents plenty of notice.

Bauch told the council they want to do Pinos Street but have had a hard time getting the millings to do the project.

The armory has recently had some problems frequently with vandalism and theft from the rental of the large room for events. Bauch wanted the council to know and consider the possibility of not renting it out anymore. "Alcohol is not allowed but they still bring it in." He asked it to be put on the agenda for the next meeting. The village has spent a lot of money having to clean it. One group broke seven chairs in one night. Hudman made the suggestion to increase the rental fee. Bauch asked them to give it some thought.

Later in the meeting he remembered had had something else for the report. He wanted to thank Hudman and Angel Granadino, maintenance supervisor, for their work on the auction that had been very successful. They will be able to put that money back into the maintenance department and police department. Hudman thanked the YCC (Youth Conservation Corps) kids that dug through everything and found items for the auction.

New Business

The council tabled the decision to take control of the water and sewer main lines for the Manhattan Subdivision until they had further information. Currently the water mains have been maintained by the group that started the subdivision. All have passed away but one, Robert Young. Hudman said, "He is elderly and wants to make sure the residents are taken care of and wants the village to take it over." She explained the right-of-way and that some goes across BLM land and some private land. Hudman said she had walked the line and didn't see any problems. The village has been billing the residents for the sewer and water. Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, asked if the lines served the Manhattan Apartments, Hudman said yes. Currently the easement has been paid for the next five years. Gonzales had some concerns and wanted more information. Bauch said the village needs to do this. The council decided to get more information and have Granadino check the lines.

The council approved the easement and permission for Grant County to install a road between the Dollar General Store and the Armory to the Forgotten Veterans Memorial at Bataan Memorial Park after some discussion. They had been provided a map of the proposed road. They could see it would not affect the flea market. The county would pay for the road and only needed the easement.

The council approved the small brewer liquor license for Open Space Brewing LLC. The village had a public meeting earlier in the day to give the residents a time to provide comments or opposition to the approval. Esparza read the comments from the meeting. No one had spoken in opposition. Gonzales had spoken with them and approved of the license. They had also received their approval from the state for the license. Bauch recommended the approval. He said the process would take about one month.

In the previous meeting the council had tabled the water development project agreement with Freeport McMoRan because of some concerns Erickson had. Bauch said they had taken those into consideration and made the requested changes to the agreement. Erickson said he spoke with Laura Phelps, Community Development Manager, and she addressed all his concerns. He said he felt good about the agreement, and it will be good for the entire region. The council approved the agreement.

The council approved the purchase of additional radios for the fire department at a cost of $15,167.58. The radios will replace the old ones and provide radios for the new members. The funds will come from the fire fund. The department will look into donation of the older radios.

The council approved the application of George Rivera to move a 16 x 66 mobile home to 14 Seven Sons Road. Code enforcement had provided photos and an extensive report to the council and recommended the approval of the application. The resident had met all the requirements.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances

The council approved the advertisement of the intent to adopt an amendment to ordinance No. 21-01. This had to do with utility rates. The village will possibly increase the water and sewer rates which have not changed since 2021. The fund for the sewer has been running in the red because of a significant increase in cost of parts. Bauch said in some cases four times the amount paid for just a short time. The increase would allow the village to break even. This increase would not show on the residents bills until October. Tom Caddel asked that the cost increase be put on the advertisement. Hudman said they would advertise and if people wanted costs, they could request them. Hudman added that the village falls in the average cost in the state for similar-sized municipalities.

Public comments

Kristina Ortiz, community liaison for USDA Rural Development, addressed the council asking for support for an upcoming summit to be held July 20, 2023, at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. She needed their input concerning the housing needs for the local area. Several different programs will be represented there for people to ask questions and get information. She asked them to post it whereever they could. She said, "I can't advertise but the council can."

Closed session none currently.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch had two recommendations and the council approved both.

Fabian Lopez for the maintenance department at $15 an hour. He came highly recommended by the group doing interviews. He also has extensive experience with heavy equipment.

Ronald Martinez for police officer at $20 an hour. He currently works with Grant County Detention Center. He will come in as uncertified. The police chief had recommended him. This will give the department four officers.

Next meetings

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday July 27, 2023, at 6:00 pm
First regular meeting will be held Thursday August 10, 2023

Meeting Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 