By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting at on July 15, 2023. Serena Murillo called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas, Gabriella Begay (online) and Elizabeth Dean (online). Superintendent Dr. Jeff Spaletta didn't attend.

The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

The board went into executive session. They would be discussing an internal complaint filed against the superintendent. They would be considering the possible investigation and any other actions including administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. Also in consideration would be the appointment and agreement for an acting superintendent.

The board came into open session after approximately four hours. Murillo said no action had taken place and only the matter that had been outlined for the executive session had been discussed.

Action items

The board authorized legal counsel to engage an outside investigation concerning the internal complaints against the superintendent.

The board authorized the board president to issue a letter of expectations with legal counsel of expectations pending the investigation in accordance with board policy.

The board places Spaletta on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation. The board appointed Michael Koury, director of special projects, as acting superintendent with an added monthly pay of $1,500 to his current salary.

The board authorized the board president to represent the board with legal counsel concerning any agency reports.

Adjourned