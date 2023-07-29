By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting July 11, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

The council approved the agenda.

Council comments

Cano thanked Bencomo and Ray for the great event they had done the previous weekend with the car show. She told them she appreciated the work they put into it.

Ray thanked the Gospel Mission and Randy Salars for providing four people to help with the past weekend event. "We need to be more united." He mentioned the "Coffee with the Mayor" and ask that the council get more involved with the youth. He had seen an article in the Silver City Daily Press about the transgender community. "It offends me to have to read about that and how great and wonderful they are. Why can't we read about a business, veteran, elderly person, or a good worker? Just my opinion."

At the event that Ray and Bencomo had sponsored Ray said they observed a homeless person yelling obscenities and kicking trash cans. "We don't need this."

Ray gave thanks to Silver Power Sports and commented on their success and a couple of other ATV businesses.

Prince thanked all the community organizers for a successful Independence Day. "In my family the Vietnam War tore us to shreds but we were able to meet every year with the community and share the hardships we had lived and came out better for it."

The pool community meeting had gone well, and Prince thanked Cano for insisting on it.

Prince said on December 21, 2021, Grant County created a website in response to the corona virus which had been a joint project. He named all the organizations involved and the current economy in the area. He cited the stats for real estate made by the local Realtors Association. He added most rentals will not allow HUD (housing and urban development). "This council and government have failed the people despite numerous outcries to help those effected by all of this." He added that tonight they faced doing the bare minimum to help bridge a financial gap for the only organization picking up the slack for the collective failure. He went on to quote something that came from the faith he had been raised in. "I look forward to tonight's lively meeting to better understand those who have learned from these teachings and identify those that are the Romans in this parable."

Bencomo said, "The 4th of July activities were great." He commented the crowds seemed to be larger than normal. The past weekend event he and Ray had done went well and "I was more a helper and 'go-fer' than anything."

Ray thanked everyone who came to the fiesta.

Cano said she did not share Ray's feelings about the transgender community. "I have a transgender in my family, and I am an ally. I will always be an ally to the LGBT." She wanted everyone to know that the entire council does not feel the way he did.

The council approved the minutes from the June 27, 2023, meeting.

Public input

Ladner wanted the people giving public input to know that they could not have a discussion and it would just be a time for them to give their opinion. He also told them they only had five minutes.

James Harris, a resident in the neighborhood of the SPIN (supporting people in need) facility, addressed the council. He said he would only be speaking about the requested funding at this time. A volunteer had told them recently they had a hard time keeping food in the pantry. "I don't want anyone to go hungry." On the same day they had been told that they had a miracle and got a $120,000 donation. Now two weeks later they have asked the council to provide them with $30,000. "Why do they need this when they just got $120,000?" He asked where that money had gone and saw no transparency. He pointed out that the residents have been provided with SSI (Social Security Income), have a $90 a week allowance and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards. "So where is the $120,000 and why are they requesting money now. You need to ask some questions."

Delfina Jimenez, a resident, said, "The city is not here to bail out businesses, especially when money is need for other things in the town. It is a business and should take care of itself." Apparently, it had not been sustainable which means mismanagement. She didn't believe the city had the money for this expenditure and if it did it should go to priorities. "I would rather see the money go to the police and fire departments, they provide a service to our community and a service that is needed." She went on to say she felt SPIN has been a lost cause and the town had seen repercussions from it. She could not see how the mayor and council could vote to hand money out without knowing what the priority list is for the city. "I have empathy for the homeless but have seen what SPIN has done. It has brought more crime into our town, and I have seen it firsthand. They paint a beautiful picture but have left our town with a nightmare."

Henry Guerra, a resident near the SPIN facility, said, "I don't know about figures, but I am tired of my neighborhood having to be on lockdown. I have been assaulted, come at, attacked by the people from there." He went on to cite some other problems. They had thrown trash in the yard and tried to hurt his dog. "I call it the way I see it; things are going on that should not be, it's not right. We are not to blame." Guerra said he had been born and raised here and had never seen these issues before. In the past they had been free to leave windows and doors open. He expressed that things have been changing but things could be much better. "I worked my whole life for the American Dream, and I can't be at peace because someone is attacking me, threatening me, breaking into houses and stealing."

Kevin Beverly, a resident in the Grant Street area, came to speak on the nuisance ordinance before the council. "I am not just representing myself but some other neighbors also." He talked about a derelict property near him that did not have power, water or sewer and people lived in there. They have a fire pit only about 70 feet from his home. He must deal with the smoke from the fire pit constantly and could not open his windows. He said he had COPD and it had caused him a lot of problems. The people had urinated in his car in retaliation. "They are meth addicts; they meet with their dealer in the park and trade stolen goods for meth. It has been going on for a long time." The park Beverly referred to he called the SWSH park. "I deal with it every day." He commented on the worry of people saying the ordinance would go too far. "At what point does that have weight, given the human cost. The city needs to take charge."

Simon Sotelo, a resident near the Grant Street area that Beverly had spoken about, said he had not had the same experiences but understands his concerns and had seen the building deteriorate through the years. He has lived in his home for 23 years. "I support the ordinance but am worried it will be taken too far. They are homeless and do have issues but are still part of our community, and we need to find a way to resolve it."

Laura Shane, a new resident and new business owner, started by saying how much she loved this town. She opened a pet store recently and had a very bad experience. A man had come in, and she said he had told her he was a veteran. "I thanked him for his service, and we talked for a while." He had wanted some military collars. There had been an altercation and he and another person there left. Later that night she received a call, 10 pm, this same guy called her foul names and said he would kill her and her dog. She called the police and called the Veterans Administration. Recently a man had been going from business to business pointing his finger like a gun at each one and shooting. Then when some kids passed, he did the same thing to them. "We need some help downtown; I am a little scared."

Mark Richard addressed the council and said ownership comes with responsibility. The Ordinance needs to include sanitation. If a property does not have water, power, sewer they will have some problems, and it would be a safety issue. The ordinance would be one step to address the concern. It may need to be more defined but will be a step in the right direction.

Van Clothier addressed the council about the nuisance property on Grant Street. He talked about the bad condition of the property, broken windows and said the people had been pooping in the alley. "I hope you pass this today and fix Grant Street." He said the police have been there numerous times along with the fire department. "This had been going on for a long time, and there must be something you can do even without this ordinance. The property is amazingly horrible, and I know you receive a lot of complaints and have for a very long time. Fix the problem, please."

John Eder, a resident, had come to the meeting to give input on the historic district and SPIN. "If not SPIN then what? It is a burden on neighbors, and maybe it is in the wrong place." The causes he cited being poverty, lack of housing, substance abuse and mental illness. "It is all of them, and it never seems to go away no matter how much money is given." He commented Silver City had been fortunate to have people willing to do the work for it. He added that maybe they did need an audit. "It is hard to change the lives of people." He told the council he had been mentally ill once and had a psychotic breakdown in college. The event had required for him to be hospitalized but he had been lucky to have family and good care and if not, he may have been one of the clients in SPIN. "All it takes is one crash in life." He said he lives downtown, and they have a crazy guy screaming obscenities at night and at times he finds people sleeping in his doorway. "I am not mad at them. This is in the best interest of the city to fund this. It's not ideal but the best we have."

Marcia Lopez started by thanking the mayor for helping her get a property near her cleaned up. She had come to address the council about SPIN also. She said she lived in the Brewer Hill area and has been the fifth generation to live in her home. Her property is close to the SPIN facility, and she said she had never received any letter about the shelter coming in. "I never got a chance to say anything." She had talked with the person that owned the property. The owner didn't come from the area and complained about the drugs and traffic. She then turned it into a homeless shelter. The owner now lives out of the city limits and posts all the time how she really loves her new place. "The homeless are a problem and I am sorry they have this issue but many times it is because of the drugs; they choose that life." She told the council, "I didn't choose for that shelter to be there, and many others didn't either." She told them she had to deal with people from the shelter coming on to her property and defecating and other problems. The police have been called, and they arrest them, and they are let go. "This is a mental issue and a drug issue. We have no way to treat these people." She expressed the idea of getting together with other residents in the area and doing a class action suit against the owner.

Lopez said last time she came to the council had been 1980. The city had imposed a paving project that resulted in a huge tax to the residents of $60,000. No one had asked for it and some lost their homes because of the tax. "Now again we have something imposed on us. This is unfair this has happened to us, in the poorest part of town."

Lopez asked people to contact her and maybe they could come together and address the problem with the owner. "The city won't do anything." She added they had to deal with deranged people that break into their homes and defecate on their property.

Ashley Castillo, a resident, wanted to address the council concerning the community and youth relations. She had been born and raised in Silver City. Her husband had also. She had left for school and has been back five years and happy to be. When growing up they had little to do but now the community offers far less. "There is nothing much for families to do." All the new businesses have not been family minded. She remembered when downtown supported the schools and before games had all the windows decked out with school spirit. She named all the businesses that no longer existed. "All that is left is Walmart and nothing is being done to replace those businesses." She had attended the public meeting for the new swimming pool and said that excited her because it would give her kids something to do. However, in the meeting they had only been worried about the senior citizens and not the kids. All amenities seem to be for the senior citizens. "We need those, but we also need things for the kids." She told the council they go to Deming that has been more family oriented and growing. " I would like to keep our money here." She expressed hope the new aquatic facility would be a start to many things for families. "Sad the town seems to be going backwards. It was lively, fun, and family-oriented and I hope you bring that back."

Reports

Alfred Sedillo, town clerk, said he wanted to remind everyone that the green bins would be picked up the last week of July.

Manager reports.

Alex Brown, town manager had nothing to report currently.

Public hearings none currently.

Work session agenda for next meeting.

The council approved going over the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) list and the process as requested by Cano and going over the upcoming agenda and addressing any questions as requested by Prince.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The motion to provide financial support to SPIN failed. Prince made the motion to provide them with support and the rest of the council declined. A lot of discussion went on before the vote.

Christina Wolford, director, had attended to answer questions. Also, Joann Salcido, who had originally asked for the support in the previous council meeting.

Cano said they had received the letter from them, but it had not been specific to a fault. No itemized budget or explanation of where the funds would be used had been in the letter. She said that she would like to see that before deciding. She asked Jim Reynolds, town attorney, if they gave them this money would that mean sixty nonprofit organizations in town would be coming to them for money? Reynolds said it would have to be considered case by case and how the process would work. Cano asked why the audit would cost $10,000 and if the organization is in good standing. Wolford said yes. Cano said, "I want financial statements and to the penny. I won't vote until then."

Prince asked Wolford how many people have been using the facility nightly. Wolford said 32 last night. Prince asked her if this would just be a three-month bridging funds needed and she said yes.

Bencomo asked Brown if they had given them money before and he said no. He said they did have to give money to the school last year for an extra security guard because of crime in the area of the facility and that had been $50,000. Bencomo asked Fire Chief Lambert if it had been inspected and he said yes. The facility is considered a dormitory and has approximately 4,000 square feet and certifies for 40 people. Wolford said they had a certification for 66 and would need a new certificate.

Bencomo asked how they had been paid before. Wolford said Medicaid had been paying and they also got money from grant writing, fundraisers, and contributions.

They had decided to become more sustainable and add more services. They will be adding behavioral health and with it requires more credentials and new contracts with the traditional NCO's, such as Presbyterian, Blue Cross, and Western Skies (Medicaid provider). In that process they put a hold on the billing until the new contracts have been set. Wolford explained that could take ninety days and they currently fall forty days into that process.

Bencomo asked her how many board members they had. Wolford said five.

Ray asked if she would be able to tell them how many times the police and fire department had been called and she said she didn't know but certainly they had.

Prince wanted to reference the security guard the city had paid for. "The city was strong-armed into paying for that because of fears." He asked if there had been any incidents and Chief Portillo said no.

Bencomo asked Chief Portillo how many times a week have they been called to the SPIN facility. He said they respond daily to SPIN and the general area. Bencomo asked Fire Chief Lambert how many times they have been called to the facility and the reason. He said one or two times a week for various medical reasons.

The council approved amending ordinance No. 1319. All approved and Prince did not. This ordinance had to do with allowing tires that the ROVs and ATVs come with to use on city streets. It just changed the language and not the ordinance. Ray read the description. Prince wanted to know if the tires met the tire standards of the tire companies. He said he had concerns for the safety standards and added tire companies cannot self-regulate.

The council approved the changes to ordinance No. 1320. This had to do with the current nuisance ordinance. Reynolds explained that it would just change the definition to include needing adequate water and sewer service. It had been a request from code enforcement to help with vacant buildings. He added that code enforcement had some horror stories with these properties.

Cano wanted to address something with the people from the Grant Street area. She said that it would take a long time, as they must go through a long legal process.

Prince had concerns that pit toilets, like the Forest Service has, would not be allowed. Reynolds said every property will be required to have sewer and water service.

The council approved amending ordinance No. 1321. This had to do with shelter requirements for animals. Reynolds said this had also been requested by code enforcement. Although the ordinance states a shelter requirement, many have not given the animals any shade and this would add sufficient shade with shelter.

Ray thanked code enforcement for bringing it up

Meeting adjourned.