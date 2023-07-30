SILVER CITY, NM, July 30, 2023 – Rain has moderated fire activity in many areas of the Gila National Forest although heat remains across the landscape. As fire activity slows, personnel are released or reassigned to another fire where they are needed. Several fires are being monitored via lookouts and aircraft as needed. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Reserve Ranger District:

The Divide Fire started July 13 and is about 13,800 acres with 82 personnel assigned. Containment is completed on the northwest and southern sides of the fire. Work on the southeast perimeter is expected to be completed today. Crews will continue to patrol, mop-up and improve FR 143 with heavy equipment. More moisture is expected today.

The Pasture Fire ignited July 23 and is approximately 4,100 acres with 105 personnel assigned. Crews have completed firing operations to keep the fire from moving to the west toward private property in South Fork Negrito Creek. Today weather permitting, crews will be conducting firing operations from Telephone Canyon to Eckelberger Canyon to protect timber sales to the east of the fire.

The Dark Fire and Davis Fire started July 13 and have shown no growth the past few days. The Dark Fire is 1,501 acres and 7% contained. The Davis Fire is 6,073 acres and 54% contained.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Noonday Fire started July 22 in proximity to the Noonday Cabin off New Mexico Highway 152. It is 927 acres and located in remote, difficult terrain within the 2013 Silver Fire. The Mt. Taylor Hotshot crew is assigned to the incident. Some heat was detected in Cureton Canyon, mostly interior smoldering. Work has been completed along the Rabb Park trail into Shepard Canyon. The fire will be monitored via ground resources, lookouts and aircraft as needed.

The Turkey Fire was discovered on the evening of July 22 and is high on a ridge of the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. Recent mapping shows the fire at 823 acres and 0% contained. The Turkey Fire continues to burn in extremely rugged and inaccessible terrain with most of the activity in Spring Canyon. Crews will search for access from the south in case it is needed in the future. The fire will be monitored via lookouts and aircraft.

The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. It is located near the West Fork of the Gila River north of White Creek Cabin. Little activity has been observed, mostly interior smoldering. Aircraft will check the fire today for any growth or activity.

The Prior Fire, started July 26 and continues to grow at a slow rate in the Hells Hole Prior Creek area. It is estimated at 870 acres. Monitoring from Mogollon Baldy Lookout reports growth to the north due to outflow winds from nearby thunderstorms. The fire will be monitored via lookouts and aircraft.

Quemado Ranger District:

The Tub Fire started July 16 near Tub Peak south of Mangas Mountain. It is holding steady at 305 acres and 30% contained. Little growth is expected. The fire is in monitor status and being checked daily. Resources have been reassigned to new starts.

Glenwood Ranger District:

The Round Fire was reported on July 23 west of Round Mountain and Little Round Mountain northwest of Alma. It grew to 15 acres before it was contained.

Silver City Ranger District:

The Farm Fire started on July 15. It is 4.7 acres and is located north of Tadpole Ridge and the Snow Creek Trail #233. Fuel types include ponderosa pine, juniper, oak, and grass. Very limited fire behavior is present. The Signal Peak Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity.

The Skates Fire began on July 22 and is currently 1.5 acres. The fire is located north of Allie Canyon, roughly one mile east of the Continental Divide Trail, south of Skates Canyon and seven miles west of Highway 35 on the edge of the Signal Fire burn area. Little activity was observed. Personnel will continue to check the fire for increased activity.

The Goat Fire was first observed on July 24 and is one acre. Limited fire activity was observed on the ridgeline. The Fire is located southeast of Reading Mountain along Tadpole Ridge. No movement has occurred around the perimeter. Crews will continue to check the fire for increased activity.

The weather pattern shows a favorable moisture outlook Sunday through Wednesday with an anticipated drying period beginning after Wednesday. The continued threat of thunderstorm-related hazards includes new ignitions and strong outflow winds.

Please visit the Gila National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/gila, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest and InciWeb InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov)