By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting July 25, 2023, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

The council approved the agenda.

The council approved resolution No. 4-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2022/2023 forth quarter budget adjustment. Lori Ortiz, town clerk, explained all the adjustments and the reason. The main ones had to do with projects that had to be paid before the town had gotten reimbursements.

The council approved resolution No. 5-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2022/2023 final quarter financial report. Ortiz went through all the totals and explained each one. She said it had been a good year and the town did well. Each department in the general fund all had a positive balance.

The council approved resolution No. 6-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2023/2024 budget adoption. Ortiz said this budget was the same as the interim they had gone over before. She did say she probably had not allotted enough for the swimming pool. She allotted $30,000 and probably should have done $40,000. All the expenses for the pool have increased.

The council discussed the upcoming ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) list that would be turned into the state. They would be having a public hearing on August 2, 2023, for the residents to give their opinions and ideas. Each year the municipalities give the state a list of projects they would like funded.

Stevens commented that all they have been waiting for to start on the Chino building is an environmental report. They should have it sometime in August.

Ortiz suggested moving the town vehicle from number 11 on the ICIP to number 5. The current car they feel would not be road worthy for out of town trips.

Stevens said they need to upgrade the substation. "Money just has to continue to be spent trying to fix it." Ortiz said they have come to a point they can't upgrade it anymore because of its age.

One item on the list included the cemetery water line. Stevens said some of the trees have died because they can't water them. "The line is too small; we need a larger line to get better water pressure."

Stevens explained the process of the ICIP to the new council members.

Reynaldo Maynes said maybe the car should be number 3.

Stevens asked them to take the list home and look through it and see if changes need to be made. He reminded the council that currently a lot of funds have been made available for water and wastewater projects.

Meeting adjourned.