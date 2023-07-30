Hurley had good report for end of fiscal year

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 30 July 2023 30 July 2023

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting July 25, 2023, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

The council approved the agenda.

The council approved resolution No. 4-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2022/2023 forth quarter budget adjustment. Lori Ortiz, town clerk, explained all the adjustments and the reason. The main ones had to do with projects that had to be paid before the town had gotten reimbursements.

The council approved resolution No. 5-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2022/2023 final quarter financial report. Ortiz went through all the totals and explained each one. She said it had been a good year and the town did well. Each department in the general fund all had a positive balance.

The council approved resolution No. 6-2023/2024 for fiscal year 2023/2024 budget adoption. Ortiz said this budget was the same as the interim they had gone over before. She did say she probably had not allotted enough for the swimming pool. She allotted $30,000 and probably should have done $40,000. All the expenses for the pool have increased.

The council discussed the upcoming ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) list that would be turned into the state. They would be having a public hearing on August 2, 2023, for the residents to give their opinions and ideas. Each year the municipalities give the state a list of projects they would like funded.

Stevens commented that all they have been waiting for to start on the Chino building is an environmental report. They should have it sometime in August.

Ortiz suggested moving the town vehicle from number 11 on the ICIP to number 5. The current car they feel would not be road worthy for out of town trips.

Stevens said they need to upgrade the substation. "Money just has to continue to be spent trying to fix it." Ortiz said they have come to a point they can't upgrade it anymore because of its age.

One item on the list included the cemetery water line. Stevens said some of the trees have died because they can't water them. "The line is too small; we need a larger line to get better water pressure."

Stevens explained the process of the ICIP to the new council members.

Reynaldo Maynes said maybe the car should be number 3.

Stevens asked them to take the list home and look through it and see if changes need to be made. He reminded the council that currently a lot of funds have been made available for water and wastewater projects.

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 