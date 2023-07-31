By Roger Lanse

On Friday, July 21, 2023, Silver City Police Department officers arrested two men for trespassing.

At 5:19 p.m., an officer saw Eddie Herrera, 36, address listed as homeless, at the Visitor Center.

The officer was advised by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority that Herrera had been issued a criminal trespass warning (CTW) for the Visitor Center on July 14, 2023, by an SCPD officer. Herrera was placed under arrest, according to an SCPD incident report, handcuffed, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

At 10:34 p.m. officers responded to a call from Gila Regional Medical Center in reference to an unwanted subject. GCRDA told the responding officer that Michael White, 47, address listed as homeless, had been discharged from the ER but was refusing to leave. White had been issued an indefinite CTW for GRMC on June 22. 2023, by an SCPD officer, unless he was receiving medical treatment.

When the officer arrived, he observed White standing on the grass by the ER entrance stop sign with two GRMC security guards. As he drove up, according to an SCPD incident report, the officer witnessed White throw a shoe at one security guard and swung his other shoe at the second. Although the security guards did not wish to pursue charges, the officer charged White with criminal trespass and booked him into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff. Herrera remains in custody as of July 31, on a $1,000 bond, while White was ordered released by Judges Grijalva and Garwood on July 23.