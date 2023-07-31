By Lynn Janes



The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting July 25, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.



The council approved the agenda.



Council comments



Bencomo wanted to apologize to the Trujillo family that recently had suffered a lot of damage to their home and vehicles. “I know it is frustrating and I understand the problems you are facing in your neighborhood.” He asked Police Chief Portillo if they had a plan in place to help. Portillo said he had met with Sheriff Villanueva, and they will be putting together a joint plan to target specific areas in the southeast of town. Bencomo thanked the press for the write up on the incident.





Cano said she had been part of the NMML (New Mexico Municipal League) resolution committee meeting on voting for issues to work on with the upcoming legislature. The number one thing will be to oppose the tax reform put forth by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. If this bill had passed it would have caused municipalities to lose thousands of dollars. Another item would be to get immediate funding in case of a fire. “Last year other areas got it but not ours.” They would also be asking to have several items added to the workmen’s comp list for first responders.



Ray echoed the comments made by Bencomo about the crime. The paper did do a good job on the write up. “We all deserve a quality of life. These people have caused destruction and it is wrong.” Ray asked why help these people that cause the problem. He wanted the public to know, “We are trying to help this problem.”



Ray added that he would be seeking reelection in the upcoming election in November.



Prince commended Portillo for the new hires and foot patrol downtown. He had gotten calls and it had helped.



He thanked community development for their help giving the farmers market a new place. It had worked out well.



Prince next brought up the removal of the green bins. The renters do not have a healthy communication with their landlords. Many people had reached out to him saying they had no idea it would happen. “Landlords are not legally required to tell their tenants. I want the city to do a blanket mailing to communicate with all.”



Ladner commented on his “Coffee with the Mayor” on Mondays. The number one thing he hears has been the problem with the homeless. He had met with Alex Brown, town manager, asking for extra patrols. He said he has been glad to see a plan put together.



Portillo said they had targeted downtown specifically. The officers have been talking to the people and businesses and have had very positive responses. “We know how frustrated you are, we are frustrated also. We are doing our best and will continue.”



The council approved the minutes from July 11, 2023



Reports



Manager reports.



Brown had nothing to report currently.



New business



The council approved the recommendations of Brown for appointment of the town’s labor management relation board. They needed three representatives for the unions. Terry Fortenberry and Tony Garcia had sat on both sides of the negotiating tables, and they recommended the third be AJ Tow.



The council approved resolution No. 2023-14. This resolution would be for the agreement between the town and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. This gives them membership and the help for numerous projects. Bencomo said Priscilla Lucero, executive director has helped numerous times to get projects done for the community.



The council approved resolution No. 2023-15. This would amend the adopted budget for 2022-2023. Brown said Anita Norero, finance director, and Dora Gonzales, deputy finance director, had put in all the work. He explained some of the major adjustments. Gross receipts tax and legislative allocation had been more than expected. They had an expenditure increase due to grant matches.



The council approved resolution No. 2023-16. This resolution had to do with the final quarter financial report for year ending June 30, 2023. Brown said this information would be sent to the state. Prince had questions that Brown answered.



The council approved resolution No. 2023-17. This resolution would adopt the 2023-2024 budget. Brown said the only change from what he had presented earlier would be the insurance. He budgeted for $800,000 but the cost came to $400,000. The extra $400,000 he has set aside for the operation of the recreation center when it opens. Prince had questions about the insurance and some of the line items and was glad to see an increase. Brown said that it had been mostly raises. He added that the past eight years the budget had been $24 million to $38 million, and this year will be $58 million.



The council approved notice of intent of ordinance No. 1322. This would authorize the sale and transfer of .436 acre tract to Richard Mata. Community Development Director Jacqui Olea said the property is adjacent to his property and only one other property owner is, and that person has been contacted and has no interest in the property. Mata will be using the property to store contracting equipment.



Ladner said generally he goes as a voting delegate to the annual conference and Cano acts as the alternate. This year he will not be able to attend so he wanted to appoint Cano as the voting delegate and Ray to be the alternate. The council approved of the appointment.



Meeting adjourned.