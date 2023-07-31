Black Range Ranger District

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM, July 31, 2023 – Fire crews are working on a new wildfire called the Dolan Fire on the Black Range Ranger District of the Gila National Forest. The fire was reported on July 30 near the Dolan Peak area in Catron County. It is estimated at 113 acres.

Resources assigned to the incident include smoke jumpers and a district engine for a total of 10 personnel. They are assessing FS Road 4052P and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) for containment options. The vegetation where the fire is located is primarily ponderosa pine, grass and pinyon-juniper. Intermittent precipitation has fallen in this part of the forest over the past few days. Smoke may be visible from Highway 59 around the Beaverhead area.

The Dolan Fire is approximately 1 ½ miles to the west of the CDT. Fire managers caution CDT hikers to be aware of fire personnel and activity in this area.

The fire weather forecast shows moisture beginning to decrease and the temperature increase for Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible overnight. By Tuesday, thunderstorm coverage will be scattered in the mountains and isolated in the lowlands.

Please visit the Gila National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/gila and InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov /.