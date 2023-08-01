Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Silver City fireman shows a family the equipment they carry.
Students and parents learn about fire equipment carried by the departments.
Kids navigate the slalom course of traffic cones.
A large course was set up.
A student attempts to get higher on the climbing wall.
Lillian Galloway of the Silver City Public Library talks about the library resources.
Informational tents were set up for each school in the Cobre District.
Cobre High School talks to parents and students.
Annette Toney of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest hands out information to parents and girls
Bayard Public Library Lbrarian Sonya Dixon and Jenny Castañon show off their new banner.
Jocelyn Palmer and Sofia Vega represent El Refugio Inc. domestic violence shelter.
Cobre School Board member Gilbert Guadian drips from just coming out of the Dunk Tank
Healthy Kids, Healthy Communities Coordinator Alicia Edwards and her assistant coordinator give out information on the program.
Apache drummers entertain the crowds.
Steve Armendariz shows off his 1941 restored Chevy pickup.
Some of the older vehicles as part of the car show portion of the event.
More cars.
Newer vehicles in the car show.
Some of the food trucks.
More vendors, almost as far as the eye can see.
People wait in line for something to eat.
The Cobre Indian, sweltering in a hot costume on a hot day.
A Cobre school bus
The Blue Bear representing Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance.
From left are Bayard Police Chief Hector Carrillo, BPD Lt. Manuel Galaz, New Mexico State Police Patrolman Justin McNett, BPD Sgt. Trevor Jensen and BPD Patrol Officer Louis Gomez
Lanıyah Gonzales shows off her painted face.
Gila Regional Medical Center EMS ambulance lets people see what it looks like inside.
GRMC EMS representatives Dina Rogers and Julissa Alaniz.
Grant County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.E representatives handing out shirts, from left are Deputy Shelby Mead and Cpl. Jade Binavidez
The Vet Center mobile display representative hands out information for veterans.
Bayard Fire Department was on hand with information for residents.
Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department member shows Asher Mosher what a fire jacket and helmet feels like and shows him how to hold a fire hose.
Eddie Mendoza and Seth Neal represent the Silver City Fire Department.
Neal shows how to use a fire extinguisher with the PASS system, Pull pin, Aim, Squeeze handle and Sweep.
Neal shows the sweeping motion.
On a hot Saturday, July 19, 2023, Cobre Consolidated Schools hosted the second annual back-to-school event, Summerfest. The vendor total tripled from 50 last year to 150 this year, with participation from Silver City groups, Mining District representatives, and with music and activities for kids. Each student had a form to fill out with 15 signatures from various entities in order to get a free backpack and school supplies. Students from all area schools were welcome to participate.