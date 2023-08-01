Cobre Summerfest 072923

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 01 August 2023 01 August 2023

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

IMG_7780.jpg

Silver City fireman shows a family the equipment they carry.

IMG_7783.jpg

Students and parents learn about fire equipment carried by the departments.

IMG_7784.jpg

Kids navigate the slalom course of traffic cones.

IMG_7785.jpg

A large course was set up.

IMG_7788.jpg

A student attempts to get higher on the climbing wall.

IMG_7790.jpg

Lillian Galloway of the Silver City Public Library talks about the library resources.

IMG_7791.jpg

Informational tents were set up for each school in the Cobre District.

IMG_7793.jpg

Cobre High School talks to parents and students.

IMG_7795.jpg

Annette Toney of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest hands out information to parents and girls

IMG_7799.jpg

Bayard Public Library Lbrarian Sonya Dixon and Jenny Castañon show off their new banner.

IMG_7801.jpg

Jocelyn Palmer and Sofia Vega represent El Refugio Inc. domestic violence shelter.

IMG_7802.jpg

Cobre School Board member Gilbert Guadian drips from just coming out of the Dunk Tank

IMG_7804.jpg

Healthy Kids, Healthy Communities Coordinator Alicia Edwards and her assistant coordinator give out information on the program.

IMG_7808.jpg

Apache drummers entertain the crowds.

IMG_7811.jpg

Steve Armendariz shows off his 1941 restored Chevy pickup.

IMG_7812.jpg

Some of the older vehicles as part of the car show portion of the event.

IMG_7813.jpg

More cars.

IMG_7814.jpg

Newer vehicles in the car show.

IMG_7815.jpg

Some of the food trucks.

IMG_7816.jpg

More vendors, almost as far as the eye can see.

IMG_7817.jpg

People wait in line for something to eat.

IMG_7818.jpg

The Cobre Indian, sweltering in a hot costume on a hot day.

IMG_7821.jpg

A Cobre school bus

IMG_7822.jpg

The Blue Bear representing Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance.

IMG_7825.jpg

From left are Bayard Police Chief Hector Carrillo, BPD Lt. Manuel Galaz, New Mexico State Police Patrolman Justin McNett, BPD Sgt. Trevor Jensen and BPD Patrol Officer Louis Gomez

IMG_7826.jpg

Lanıyah Gonzales shows off her painted face.

IMG_7829.jpg

Gila Regional Medical Center EMS ambulance lets people see what it looks like inside.

IMG_7831.jpg

GRMC EMS representatives Dina Rogers and Julissa Alaniz.

IMG_7833.jpg

Grant County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.E representatives handing out shirts, from left are Deputy Shelby Mead and Cpl. Jade Binavidez

IMG_7836.jpg

The Vet Center mobile display representative hands out information for veterans.

IMG_7839.jpg

Bayard Fire Department was on hand with information for residents.

IMG_7844.jpg

Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department member shows Asher Mosher what a fire jacket and helmet feels like and shows him how to hold a fire hose.

IMG_7845.jpg

Eddie Mendoza and Seth Neal represent the Silver City Fire Department.

IMG_7848.jpg

Neal shows how to use a fire extinguisher with the PASS system, Pull pin, Aim, Squeeze handle and Sweep.

IMG_7850.jpg

Neal shows the sweeping motion.

previous arrow
next arrow

On a hot Saturday, July 19, 2023, Cobre Consolidated Schools hosted the second annual back-to-school event, Summerfest. The vendor total tripled from 50 last year to 150 this year, with participation from Silver City groups, Mining District representatives, and with music and activities for kids. Each student had a form to fill out with 15 signatures from various entities in order to get a free backpack and school supplies. Students from all area schools were welcome to participate. 

