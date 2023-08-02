SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 2, 2023 – Crews are employing a variety of strategies on the wildfires across the Gila National Forest. While containment is increasing on some, others are moving at a slow to moderate rate in extremely rough and rugged terrain and still others are being checked by lookouts and aircraft as needed. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Reserve Ranger District:

The Divide Fire started July 13 and is 18,085 acres, 34% contained and 140 personnel assigned. On Tuesday, resources continued patrolling, and mopping up along containment lines from Horse Camp Canyon to the south and west along FR 30. Crews reinforced the containment line along FR 28 to the south toward FR 143 and from West Elk Tank west along FR 143 to Slater Tank. Crews are using aerial ignitions on ridgelines above La Jolla Canyon to the east of the fire perimeter. Wednesday’s plan is to complete firing operations on the southwest corner of the fire, which will establish a secure perimeter.

The Pasture Fire ignited July 23 and has grown to 6,778 acres, 0% contained with 92 personnel assigned. On Tuesday, crews secured and mopped up the fire perimeter within Eckelberger and Shepperd Canyon on the southwest side of the fire. Crews worked the fire edge along the rim of South Fork Negrito Creek checking for hot spots and constructing fireline. Today, resources will continue to patrol, mop up to secure the fire perimeter, and assist with the suppression of the Rattler Fire.

The Dark Fire and Davis Fire started July 13 and have shown no growth for several days. The Dark Fire is 1,501 acres and 7% contained. The Davis Fire is 6,073 acres and 54% contained. One dozer improved access roads into the Dark Fire and anticipate completing road improvement Wednesday.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Noonday Fire started July 22 in proximity to the Noonday Cabin off New Mexico Highway 152. It is 1,027 acres located in remote, difficult terrain within the 2013 Silver Fire. The fire is unstaffed and will be monitored by lookouts and aerial observations.

The Turkey Fire was discovered on the evening of July 22 and is high on a ridge of the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. Recent mapping shows the fire at 823 acres and 0% contained. The fire is being monitored by lookouts and by air. The north end of the fire is slowly moving down Spring Canyon in extremely rugged, inaccessible terrain. Smoke may be visible in the communities of Cliff and Gila.

The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. It is located near the West Fork of the Gila River north of White Creek Cabin. During a recent flight, no smoke was visible.

The Prior Fire started July 26 and continues to grow at a slow to moderate rate in the Woodland Park, Hells Hole area of the Gila Wilderness between the West Fork and Middle Fork of the Gila River. The fire has grown to approximately 3,400 acres with 42 personnel assigned. Light precipitation occurred over the fire area. Personnel on horseback rode into White Creek Cabin Tuesday to conduct protection measures on cultural resources in Lilly Park. The following trails are closed: Trails 268, 785, 12, 730, 156. Trail 29 from Prior Cabin west to the junction of Trail 30, Trail 30 from the junction of trail 165 south to the junction with 164 in Lilly Park, Trail 164 in Lilly Park east to the junction with trail 12 in Woodland Park. Smoke may be visible from the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument.

Glenwood Ranger District:

The Rattler Fire started August 1 south of Sign Camp Mountain near Deep Creek Divide. Resources from the Pasture Fire are assisting with fire suppression. It is estimated at 35 acres. On Wednesday, resources will continue to patrol, mop up and secure the fire perimeter.

Black Range Ranger District:

The Dolan Fire started July 30 near the Dolan Peak area in Catron County. It is estimated at 116 acres.

Resources assigned to the incident are assessing FS Road 4052P and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) for containment options. The vegetation where the fire is located is primarily ponderosa pine, grass and pinyon-juniper. Intermittent precipitation has fallen in this part of the forest over the past few days. Smoke may be visible from Highway 59 around the Beaverhead area.

The Dolan Fire is approximately 1 ½ miles west of the CDT. Fire managers caution CDT hikers to be aware of fire personnel and activity in this area.

Quemado Ranger District:

The Tub Fire started July 16 near Tub Peak south of Mangas Mountain. It is holding steady at 305 acres and 30% contained. Little growth is expected. The fire is in monitor status and being checked daily.

Silver City Ranger District:

The Farm Fire started on July 15. It is 4.7 acres, located north of Tadpole Ridge and the Snow Creek Trail #233. The fire is in monitor status and being checked regularly.

The Skates Fire began on July 22 and is currently 1.5 acres and 100% contained. The fire is located north of Allie Canyon, roughly one mile east of the Continental Divide Trail, south of Skates Canyon and seven miles west of Highway 35 on the edge of the Signal Fire burn area.

The Goat Fire was first observed on July 24, is one acre and is out. The fire is located southeast of Reading Mountain along Tadpole Ridge.

One more round of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday and then rain chances taper off starting Thursday as drier weather returns to the region.

