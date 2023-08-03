Revised: Confused about the mail-in ballot you received?

Confused about the mail-in ballot you received?

Here is an explanation in layman's terms.

By Mary Alice Murphy

A mail-in ballot was sent out to all Grant County, NM, registered voters.

Why are you being asked to vote in this election?

The purpose of the ballot and the special vote is to consider an amendment that would repeal the sunset clause from the countywide emergency communications and emergency medical and behavioral health tax increment passed by the County Commission in 2012.

If you vote in favor of the ordinance amendment, your taxes will not increase, but the continuing revenue from the tax increment will maintain a stable stream of revenue to fund Grant County Dispatch services.

If you vote not to approve the amendment, the tax increment will cease at the end of December 2023, cutting recurring funding for Dispatch services.

If the proposition is approved, the gross receipts tax increment will remain in perpetuity to keep local Dispatch services continuing. When you call 911 for an emergency, someone will be on the other end of the line ready to send out first responders to address the issue, whether it be a crime, an emergency medical situation, a fire or a crash.

Disapproval of the amendment will cut off all recurring funding for 911 services locally.

Grant County Manager Charlene Webb apologized for the confusing language of the proposition when she spoke at the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon Aug. 3, 2023. "It amends an ordinance passed by the County Commission in 2012. I don't know why they put the sunset clause in because the state had repealed that particular sunset clause in 2004."

She said legally the county had to create language that follows state statute and Tax and Revenue Department regulations. "It repeals section 6, the sunset clause, of the 2012 ordinance."

"I want to emphasize how critical it is to approve this amendment," Webb said. "It will ensure your safety and the safety of the county and municipalities."

What does the tax increment fund?

It ensures the availability of the necessary equipment, latest technology and trained personnel ready to respond effectively to emergency calls.

The election will take place only with these mail-in ballots that must be returned by 7 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023. There will be no polling places for this election.

How do I fill in and send back the ballot?

To vote, follow the instructions on the face of the ballot, using a blue or black pen.Complete the certification printed on the reverse side of the envelope.Return ballot in sealed proper envelope that came with the official election mail.Return by mail in prepaid return postage envelope; ORReturn in person to the Grant County Clerk, 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City, NM, during regular business hours.

The tax funds between $600,000 and $900,000 each year, Webb said. Without that funding, the county and municipalities would have to dig into their coffers, in addition to the annual funding each entity already puts into the services. That increased amount would severely strain every county and municipal budget.

"If the funding goes away, it would be really hard for us to come up with the money, and we might have to contract with another state agency, which would not be ideal," she continued. "I promise you we use every penny of that tax increment revenue to fund Dispatch and its services. Some years, we already have to ask the funding parties, the county and municipalities, to put in more money. This amendment would minimize those extra asks."

To a question from Silver City Councilor José Ray, Webb said she could not estimate how much the extra share would be, but "the burden would fall on Grant County and Silver City. I don't think you want that to happen. Please vote in favor of this amendment."

For more information, visit https://grantcounty911.com  .

