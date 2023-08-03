SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 3, 2023 – Resources responded to several new lightning-caused fires on the Gila National Forest Thursday. Every wildfire response is based on a careful evaluation of firefighter and public safety and risk to communities and infrastructure. Here is a summary of the new fires:

The Porcupine Fire (T11 R15 Sec 6) is in the Gila Wilderness, 3 miles south of Aeroplane Mesa trailhead near Porcupine Canyon. It is estimated at 60 acres. Two helicopters will be used to drop water on the fire Friday. Additional resources will hike into the fire area to assist.

The Malpais Fire (T4 R19 Sec 31) is located on the Quemado District 2 miles southwest of Gribble Place near Spur Lake Draw. It is estimated at ½ acre. The current strategy will be to check fire activity and develop a plan to confine and contain the fire.

Also on the Quemado District is the Trough Fire (T2 R17 Sec 34), a single lightning-struck tree. One engine is assigned to suppress the fire.

The weather forecast is calling for a drying pattern with a high-pressure system moving back over the area. This will bring drier and warmer conditions into the coming week.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please visit the Gila National Forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest .