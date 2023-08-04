For the Nov. 7, 2023 election, the deadline to file comes up in a few weeks. Anyone interested in filing to run for a full list of positions, including municipalities, school boards, as well as soil, water and conservation and watershed districts, found below, must file at the Grant County Clerk's office on the date and time listed below.
The following offices will file with the Grant County Clerk's Office on Tuesday, August 29 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm:
Town of Hurley
2 Council Positions
Municipal Judge
City of Bayard
2 Council Positions
Mayor
Municipal Judge
Village of Santa Clara
2 Trustee Positions
Mayor
Municipal Judge
Town of Silver City
Districts 1 & 3 Councilor
Cobre Consolidated School District
Positions 1, 2 & 3 School Board Member
Silver Consolidated School District
Districts 3 & 5 School Board Member
Grant Soil and Water Conservation District
Positions 1, 2 & 5 Board Supervisor
Deming Soil and Water Conservation District
Positions 1, 2 & 5 Board Supervisor
Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation District
Positions 1, 2 & 5 Board Supervisor
Upper Gila Valley Watershed District
Positions 1, 2 & 5 Board Director