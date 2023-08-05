SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 5, 2023 – Warmer and drier conditions with the potential for increased wind will affect fire activity across the Gila National Forest. Containment is increasing on some wildfires while work continues with mopping up, patrolling, protecting infrastructure and securing roads and trails to be used as firelines. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Reserve Ranger District:

The Divide Fire started July 13 and is estimated at 26,512 acres. It is 54% completed with 137 personnel assigned. Friday, resources patrolled and mopped up the fire perimeter focusing on hotspots along FR30, 28 and 143. Additional containment was identified along FR 30 to Collins Park. A road grader continued improving FR30 to the east to the Forest boundary. On Saturday, crews will continue to patrol and mop up the fire perimeter.

The Pasture Fire ignited July 23 and is approximately 6,878 acres. A total of 46 personnel is assigned to the incident. On Friday, crews completed fireline from Eckelberger Canyon Road along FR 4045L west to the fire edge. This operation was completed to keep the fire north of the South Fork Negrito Creek. Saturday, the main objective is to continue to secure the fire perimeter and identify hand and dozer lines to be repaired.

The Dark Fire started July 12 and has shown increased fire activity over the past few days. It is estimated at 2,052 acres and 5% completed. A Type 3 organization is managing this fire along with the Pasture and Divide fires. The fire has progressed to FR141 within Water Canyon. Crews worked on prepping FR 141 to secure the fire edge and to keep the fire south of South Fork Negrito Creek. On Saturday, firing operations will continue as conditions warrant utilizing the Hail Canyon Road system to FR 141.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Porcupine Fire started Aug. 3 near Snow Lake. The fire is now estimated to be at 2,000 acres. Friday, the fire was very active in grass and ponderosa pine. Crews along with aircraft will be working along trail and road systems. Crews will conduct firing operations along Snow Lake Road to the west to keep fire south of the main road.

The Prior Fire started July 26 and continues to burn in the Woodland Park area. The prior Fire is being managed as a natural part of the ecosystem. It is estimated at 5,600 acres with 42 personnel assigned. There was some growth in the No Name Drainage as well as growth on the east side of the fire toward Big Bear Canyon. The fire continues to exhibit moderate fire behavior. Crews will continue to work on the trail systems to the southeast and monitor fire growth via ground, aircraft and lookouts.

The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. It is located near the West Fork of the Gila River north of White Creek Cabin. Smoke was visible from Mogollon Baldy lookout in the Packsaddle Canyon area. Any new growth at this time is unknown and the fire will be continued to be monitored via lookout and aircraft as possible.

Black Range Ranger District:

The Dolan Fire started July 30 near the Dolan Peak area in Catron County. It has grown an estimated 1,300 acres. Fire crews are engaged in firing operations currently, to reduce the risk of adverse impacts to the El Paso Electric high voltage transmission lines.

The Dolan Fire is 1 ½ miles west of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). Although this is not a high-use time for CDT hikers, fire managers have identified an alternative route for safety. Please use caution and be aware of personnel and activity in the fire area. Smoke may be visible from Highway 59 around the Beaverhead area.

High pressure over the region is creating warmer-than-average temperatures for August. Hot and dry conditions with low humidity along with afternoon showers with little moisture are forecast through the weekend and into next week. Increased wind associated with a high-pressure system may surface early next week.

