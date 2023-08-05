Parental Form for parents who wish to limit what their children "learn" at school

Dear Parent,

New Mexico laws passed during the 2023 session (HB 7 and SB 397) could restrict both parental involvement regarding certain types of medical services and instructional materials provided to minors during the school day, regardless of age. Medical services include “gender affirming care,” psychiatric care, and abortion services.

The following form is designed to help parents and guardians explicitly exercise their right to be fully informed prior to their child accessing medical and behavioral health services, including some instructional materials. HB7 and SB397 can be found by clicking the links below:

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Legislation/Legislation?Chamber=H&LegType=B&LegNo=7&year=23

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Legislation/Legislation?Chamber=S&LegType=B&LegNo=397&year=23

 Parents and guardians are responsible for making educational and health care decisions for their children until the child reaches the age of majority. A minor child cannot consent to his/her own educational decisions or medical treatment. It is important for parents/guardians to remain engaged and informed with school district staff to ensure their children are receiving the appropriate education and health care.

Parent/guardian engagement ensures the highest standard of care.

The form is also available as a PDF below, for you to copy and print to give to your school

PARENTAL/GUARDIAN NOTIFICATION AND CONSENT SCHOOL FORM.

1. Carefully read and mark each check box for which you are requiring notification before your child participates in activities that might be occurring on the school campus.

2. Sign the notification form.

3. Make two copies of the signed form.

4. Keep one copy for your personal records.

5. Email one copy to your child’s school admin office, requesting that a copy be placed in your child’s permanent record with the school district.

Please note that current New Mexico law, NMSA 32A-6A-15, provides for a child 14 years of age or older to consent to certain behavioral and family therapy and counseling programs. 32A-6A- 15(C) also states that “A clinician or other mental health and developmental disabilities professional shall promote the healthy involvement of a child’s legal custodians and family members in developing the child’s treatment plan, including appropriate treatment for children fourteen years of age or older.

Sincerely,

NM House Republican Leadership  

NEW MEXICO PARENTAL/GUARDIAN NOTIFICATION AND CONSENT SCHOOL FORM

1. Carefully read and mark each check box for which you are requiring notification before your child participates in activities that might be occurring on the school campus.

2. Sign the notification form.

3. Make two copies of the signed form.

4. Keep one copy for your personal records.

5. Email one copy to your child’s school admin office, requesting that a copy be placed in your child’s permanent record with the school district.

I/We, __________________________________ the legal parent(s)/guardian(s) of,

__________________________________________________________:

(Check all that apply.)

[ ] Require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to, any health care services, referral for services, class, lesson, instruction, curriculum, assembly, guest speaker, activity, assignment, library material, online material, club, group, or association concerning transgender ideology, gender affirming care or gender identity.

[ ] Require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to, any health care services, referral for services, class, lesson, instruction, curriculum, assembly, guest speaker, activity, assignment, library material, online material, club, group, or association concerning abortion.

[ ] Require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to, any health care services, referral for services, class, lesson, instruction, curriculum, assembly, guest speaker, activity, assignment, library material, online material, club, group, or association concerning contraception and other family planning.

[ ] Require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to, any health care services, referral for services, or association concerning primary health care.

[ ] Require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to, any health care services, referral for services, or association concerning mental or psychiatric care.

If I am not given prior notification and the opportunity to make an informed decision concerning the wellbeing of my child, I withhold consent for the items checked above.

________________________________ ________________________________ ____________________

Printed Name                                           Signature                                                  Date

________________________________ ________________________________ ____________________

Printed Name                                            Signature                                                Date


