MIMBRES. NM, Aug. 5, 2023 – Increased activity on the Turkey Fire is producing smoke that is very visible from Gila, Cliff and Silver City. The wildfire was flown and mapped at 1,300 acres Saturday.
The wildfire was discovered on July 22 high on a ridge of the Pinos Altos Range on the edge of the Gila Wilderness. It is currently spreading in Shelly and Spring Canyon through ponderosa pine, pinyon-juniper, and brush. The fire is expected to make slope runs when fuels align with topography. To the west, the fire will run into very rugged, rocky, and steep terrain with less fuel continuity. Due to the rugged, inaccessible terrain, Forest Lookouts and aircraft will continue to monitor the fire.
A high-pressure system is in place over the region bringing warmer and drier conditions. The forecast calls for sunny skies, temperatures in the 90s with wind and humidity in the teens. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Monday.
