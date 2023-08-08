SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 8, 2023 - The lightning-caused wildfires on the Gila National Forest are in various stages of containment from 94% on the Divide Fire on the Reserve Ranger District to 0% on the Turkey Fire on the Wilderness Ranger District. Containment differs depending on the location and management objectives of the different incidents. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Reserve Ranger District:

The Dark Fire started July 12 southeast of Reserve. It is 3,074 acres, 5% contained. Rain occurred over the area Monday which moderated fire activity. The fire backed down to Dark Canyon Sunday 1 mile south of South Fork campground. Crews and equipment continued to improve containment lines along FR141 to the west to FR 177 and south along FR177. A Hotshot crew scouted the road system east of Dark Canyon to determine the feasibility to work closer to the fire that is in Dark Canyon. Crews will work hot spots to secure the fire from moving further to the west on Rainy Mesa Divide. A dozer will be used to construct fireline up Dark Canyon to keep the fire in its current location. Two crews, three engines, a dozer, and an ambulance for a total of 61 personnel on the incident.

The Divide Fire started on July 13. The fire is 26,514 acres and 94% contained. Resources continue to patrol and mop up the fire perimeter. No perimeter growth is expected. Crews will begin suppression repair work that will include removing slash with a chipper along roadways, hauling trash, and removing flagging. Crews are also assessing fence lines and other range improvement infrastructure. Minimal smoke is present.

The Pasture Fire ignited on July 23 and is approximately 8,624 acres in the North Fork of Negrito Creek. Containment increased to 54%. Crews worked to secure the southern perimeter and above South Fork Negrito Creek rim. Crews also assessed fence lines for damage. Resources assigned to the incident include three crews, one helicopter, an ambulance, and three engines for a total of 50 personnel.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Turkey Fire is 9 miles northeast of Cliff, NM. It is 4,306 acres and 0% contained. It has progressed to the east toward Packsaddle Canyon, to the northeast into the Gila River and to the west to Canyon Hill. Resources are focusing efforts on improving Forest Road (FR) 282 for firefighter and support access as well as utilizing available crews to assess trail systems to the east for containment options. Smoke is very visible from surrounding communities with open flame at times of high fire behavior. Smoke will impact HWY 15 and 35 and coordination has happened with NM DOT to place large message boards at the entry of HWY 15 and 35. Resources assigned include one crew and a Rapid Extraction Module Support team or REMS, a rescue team staged to provide a safe and efficient method of egress off the fire line in case of injury or illness.



The Porcupine Fire started Aug. 3 near Snow Lake. The fire is now estimated to be at 3,248 acres and 25% contained. Crews will be working on holding and securing containment lines on the 705 trail to the Middle Fork. Two crews and two engines are assigned to the incident for a total of 75 personnel.



The Prior Fire started July 26 and continues to burn in the Woodland Park area. The Prior Fire is being managed as a natural part of the ecosystem. It is estimated at 10,123 acres with 42 personnel assigned. Crews will continue to work on the trail system to keep the fire within a designated area of the Wilderness. Trail closures are in effect. A total of 22 personnel is assigned to the incident.

The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. It is located near the West Fork of the Gila River north of White Creek Cabin. Smoke was visible from Mogollon Baldy lookout in the Packsaddle Canyon area. The fire is unstaffed and being monitored via lookout and aircraft as possible.



Black Range Ranger District:



The Dolan Fire started July 30 about 15 miles northwest of Winston. It has grown to an estimated 2,400 acres. Resources on the incident include three crews, one helicopter, three engines, and one water tender. Crews conducted firing operations ahead of the main fire to reduce the risk of adverse impacts to the El Paso Electric high-voltage transmission lines. The fire is confined within the network of Forest Roads (4052 P/M/T, FS 107, FS 521 and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). It is 1 ½ miles west of the CDT. Although this is not a high-use time for hikers, fire managers have identified an alternative route for safety. Please use caution and be aware of personnel and activity in the fire area. Smoke may be visible from Highway 59 around the Beaverhead area.



There is a chance for moisture over the area Tuesday, although it might not be widespread. With the storms, it is anticipated to have lightning and potentially new fire starts. Resources will be supporting initial attack efforts on the forest.



