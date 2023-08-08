Silver City, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (575) 574-0100.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Ethan Benavidez, (25) who is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. His clothing description is unknown. Ethan was last seen on August 1, 2023, in the area of 2320 US 180 in Silver City. His direction of travel is unknown. He may be in a white Ford Fusion with unknown plates. Ethan may be living out of his vehicle.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ethan Benavidez is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (575) 574-0100 or dial 911.