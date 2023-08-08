By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at about 11:54 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Super Snappy at 1810 N. Swan Street in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an SCPD incident report, the 31-year-old male victim told the officer, while he was parked in front of the Super Snappy in a blue 2016 Chevrolet, a male known to the victim and identified as Jesus Pedregon, 26, of Silver City, went to his white 2018 Dodge Charger parked next to the victim, approached the victim, and pointed what appeared to be a Glock pistol at him. The officer asked the victim if he was in fear of being shot. According to the report, the victim stated no, he "believed Jesus was a 'bitch' and wouldn't shoot him."

After a verbal confrontation, the report said, Pedregon entered his vehicle, reversed from the parking spot he was in, then drove forward into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle causing both curtain airbags to deploy. Pedregon then left east bound on Silver Heights Blvd. No injuries were reported.

The officer attempted to locate the white Dodge Charger but was unsuccessful.

Pedregon has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.