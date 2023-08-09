SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 9, 2023 – Precipitation has moderated activity on many wildfires across the Gila National Forest, while lightning has sparked others that are being reported and checked. At least 10 new fires were reported to the Silver City Interagency Dispatch Center Tuesday. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Turkey Fire is the most active wildfire on the forest currently. It is 9 miles northeast of Cliff and estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% contained. Most of the activity is on the east side and still may be visible when fire behavior increases. A Type 3 organization assumed command of the fire Tuesday. A dozer, grader, hand crews and several engines are assigned. Resources will focus on clearing existing trails and roads to contain the fire on the east end as well as road repair work into Forest Road 282. With predicted weather, crews will be monitoring very closely approaching thunderstorms that may impact the area. Road and trail closures are in place.

Reserve Ranger District:

Crews are patrolling, mopping up and securing containment lines on the Dark, Divide and Pasture fires.

The Dark Fire started July 12 southeast of Reserve. It is 3,074 acres, 5% contained. Rain occurred over the area Monday which moderated fire activity. The fire backed down to Dark Canyon Sunday 1 mile south of South Fork campground. A dozer will be used to construct fireline up Dark Canyon to keep the fire in its current location. Two crews, three engines, a dozer, and an ambulance for a total of 64 personnel are on the incident.

The Divide Fire started on July 13. The fire is 26,514 acres and 94% contained. Crews continue to patrol and mop up the fire perimeter. No perimeter growth is expected. Crews will begin suppression repair work that will include removing slash with a chipper along roadways, hauling trash, and removing flagging. Crews are also assessing fence lines and other range improvement infrastructure. Minimal smoke is present. A total of 80 personnel is on the fire.

The Pasture Fire ignited on July 23 and is approximately 8,624 acres in the North Fork of Negrito Creek. Containment increased to 54%. Crews worked to secure the southern perimeter and above South Fork Negrito Creek rim. Crews also assessed fence lines for damage. Resources assigned to the incident include one crew, one ambulance and one engine for a total of 20 personnel.

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Porcupine Fire started Aug. 3 near Snow Lake. The fire is now estimated to be at 3,244 acres and 40% contained. There is minimal activity after significant precipitation fell on the fire area Tuesday. Most operational resources will be moved to the Turkey Fire and the Aeroplane Mesa camp will be broken down. Packers remain on the incident to haul supplies and trash out of the backcountry. More precipitation is expected.



The Prior Fire started July 26 in the Woodland Park area. The Prior Fire is being managed as a natural part of the ecosystem in the Gila Wilderness. It is estimated at 12,772 acres. Minimal heat is present after significant precipitation fell on the fire area. As conditions dry, there is the potential for new growth and actions will be taken as needed. Trail closures are in effect.



The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. There has been little to no activity observed on the Packsaddle. The fire is unstaffed and being monitored via lookout and aircraft as possible.



Black Range Ranger District:



The Dolan Fire started July 30 about 15 miles northwest of Winston. It has grown to an estimated 3,400 acres. A little over one inch of rain has fallen on the fire in the past 48 hours greatly diminishing fire activity. Crews are currently assessing the CDNST for hazards and securing hotspots. Once the assessment of the CDNST is complete the trail reroute will be removed for hikers. The fire will continue to be staffed with one smokejumper module, one wildland fire module and one engine. It is 1 ½ miles west of the CDNST.



There is a chance for moisture over the area Wednesday, although it might not be widespread. With the storms, it is anticipated to have more lightning and potentially new fire starts. Resources will be supporting initial attack efforts on the forest.



