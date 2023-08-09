Gila National Forest Wildfire Roundup

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 09 August 2023 09 August 2023

SILVER CITY, NM, Aug. 9, 2023 – Precipitation has moderated activity on many wildfires across the Gila National Forest, while lightning has sparked others that are being reported and checked. At least 10 new fires were reported to the Silver City Interagency Dispatch Center Tuesday. The following is a summary of fire activity:

Wilderness Ranger District:

The Turkey Fire is the most active wildfire on the forest currently. It is 9 miles northeast of Cliff and estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% contained. Most of the activity is on the east side and still may be visible when fire behavior increases. A Type 3 organization assumed command of the fire Tuesday. A dozer, grader, hand crews and several engines are assigned. Resources will focus on clearing existing trails and roads to contain the fire on the east end as well as road repair work into Forest Road 282. With predicted weather, crews will be monitoring very closely approaching thunderstorms that may impact the area. Road and trail closures are in place.

Reserve Ranger District:

Crews are patrolling, mopping up and securing containment lines on the Dark, Divide and Pasture fires.

The Dark Fire started July 12 southeast of Reserve. It is 3,074 acres, 5% contained. Rain occurred over the area Monday which moderated fire activity. The fire backed down to Dark Canyon Sunday 1 mile south of South Fork campground. A dozer will be used to construct fireline up Dark Canyon to keep the fire in its current location. Two crews, three engines, a dozer, and an ambulance for a total of 64 personnel are on the incident.

The Divide Fire started on July 13. The fire is 26,514 acres and 94% contained. Crews continue to patrol and mop up the fire perimeter. No perimeter growth is expected. Crews will begin suppression repair work that will include removing slash with a chipper along roadways, hauling trash, and removing flagging. Crews are also assessing fence lines and other range improvement infrastructure. Minimal smoke is present. A total of 80 personnel is on the fire.

The Pasture Fire ignited on July 23 and is approximately 8,624 acres in the North Fork of Negrito Creek. Containment increased to 54%. Crews worked to secure the southern perimeter and above South Fork Negrito Creek rim. Crews also assessed fence lines for damage. Resources assigned to the incident include one crew, one ambulance and one engine for a total of 20 personnel.

Wilderness Ranger District:
The Porcupine Fire started Aug. 3 near Snow Lake. The fire is now estimated to be at 3,244 acres and 40% contained. There is minimal activity after significant precipitation fell on the fire area Tuesday. Most operational resources will be moved to the Turkey Fire and the Aeroplane Mesa camp will be broken down. Packers remain on the incident to haul supplies and trash out of the backcountry. More precipitation is expected.

The Prior Fire started July 26 in the Woodland Park area. The Prior Fire is being managed as a natural part of the ecosystem in the Gila Wilderness. It is estimated at 12,772 acres. Minimal heat is present after significant precipitation fell on the fire area. As conditions dry, there is the potential for new growth and actions will be taken as needed. Trail closures are in effect.

The Packsaddle Fire started July 26 and remains at 120 acres. There has been little to no activity observed on the Packsaddle. The fire is unstaffed and being monitored via lookout and aircraft as possible.

Black Range Ranger District:

The Dolan Fire started July 30 about 15 miles northwest of Winston. It has grown to an estimated 3,400 acres. A little over one inch of rain has fallen on the fire in the past 48 hours greatly diminishing fire activity. Crews are currently assessing the CDNST for hazards and securing hotspots. Once the assessment of the CDNST is complete the trail reroute will be removed for hikers. The fire will continue to be staffed with one smokejumper module, one wildland fire module and one engine. It is 1 ½ miles west of the CDNST.

There is a chance for moisture over the area Wednesday, although it might not be widespread. With the storms, it is anticipated to have more lightning and potentially new fire starts. Resources will be supporting initial attack efforts on the forest.

Please visit the Gila National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/gila , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest  and InciWeb InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov)

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 