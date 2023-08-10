



Good afternoon,

The New Mexico Forestry Division would like to update you on several wildfires that are requiring the attention of state, local and federal resources in New Mexico.



State Managed Fires



Hart Canyon Fire

Situation: The Hart Canyon Fire is burning in Colfax County, north of Philmont Scout Ranch. The fire was started by lightning at 1:30pm on August 9, and is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine. Air attack estimates the fire at 15-20 acres and at this time it is zero percent contained. Today, hand crews are working to secure lines set by yesterday's retardant drops.

Resources: 76 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including three hand crews, six engines, two bulldozers and air resources.

Weather: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Evacuations/closures: Campers and livestock from nearest Philmont backcountry camps are being evacuated. The fire is three miles away from the nearest structures.



Sunset Fire

Situation: All fire lines continue to hold; the fire is in monitor and patrol status. Containment remains at 50%. The lightning-caused fire started on Saturday, August 5, south of Highway 70 between Capitan and Roswell.

Resources: 50 personnel are engaged in response, including two hand crews, air attack and multiple engines from local and state resources.

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures. No structures are currently threatened.



West Fire

Situation: The lightning–caused West fire remains at 200 acres and zero percent containment. Yesterday brought no growth on the fire, and no smoke is visible from a distance. Fire continues to receive slight moisture. Due to the remote nature of the fire, containment has remained at zero until crews are able to further assess. The West fire started August 1 on the Double H Ranch west of Magdalena, NM, on Aug 1.

Resources: 12 personnel are engaged in response, including one hand crew and three engines.

Weather: Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures.



Federally Managed Fires



West Fork Fire

Situation: Today's containment percentage has increased to 34% as crews continue to work on securing the fire's perimeter. The lightning-caused fire started August 7, and is currently 42 acres. It is located in San Juan County, northwest of Navajo Dam, approximately 6 miles south of the NM-CO State line.

Resources: 72 total personnel are engaged, including five engines, one fire use module and one type-2 hand crew.

Evacuations/closures: There are no evacuations or road closures. However, the fire is in the vicinity of oil and gas well pads. Members of the public should avoid the West Fork Fire area.



Black Feather Fire

Situation: The Black Feather Fire is estimated at 2,352 acres with 0% containment. The change in reported acreage occurred due to more accurate mapping of the fire. Although recent rain and forecasted moisture moderates fire behavior, it unfortunately will not extinguish the fire due to heavy dead and down fuel components. Direct fire attack will still be required to extinguish the Black Feather Fire. Today, firefighters will continue aggressive efforts in the area, deploying additional resources to establish containment lines closer to the fire. Structure protection crews are assigned to surrounding communities. They are strategizing on how to best protect property, infrastructure, and other values at risk, in the event the fire continues to move out of the wilderness area. Heavy equipment, engine, and hand crews will continue to focus along the north to southeast ends of the fire, clearing brush, timber, and tree limbs around the 93, 70, and 76 roads to provide more direct access to the fire and improving containment lines.

Announcements: A community meeting regarding the Black Feather Fire is scheduled today, Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Coronado High School Campus, located at 1903 NM-96, Gallina, NM 87017. It will be live-streamed on the Black Feather Fire Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095598220079 for those unable to attend in person (no account is needed to view this live-stream).

Resources: Additional resources continue to arrive, giving firefighters additional support in managing the incident. Current resources include, 6 hotshot crews, 19 engines, 5 helicopters, 4 dozers, 5 water tenders, initial attack crew, and numerous fix-wing aircraft.

Evacuations: The communities of Mesa Pinebetal and Mesa Poleo have been placed in 'Set' status. The community of Wetherill is in 'Ready' status. The Coyote Senior Center is open to evacuees and livestock can be taken to the Rio Arriba Rural Event Center near Abiquiu. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations, for more information, visit the Sheriff's Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079688263048

Safety: Please stay out of the fire area to allow crews safe access to the fire. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place around the fire area. Please do not fly drones anywhere near the fire. If you fly, we can't fly.

Weather: The forecast calls for a higher chance of rain, along with cloudier and more humid conditions. Monsoonal moisture will likely make a stronger push towards the fire. On and off showers are expected beginning at 3 p.m. through the night. Drier weather is anticipated again on Friday, but another strong surge of monsoonal moisture will occur this weekend. Winds throughout the period are anticipated to be roughly out of the west at 10-15 mph and gusts into the 20s with potential for out-flow winds which can push the fire in any direction.

Restrictions/Closures: Forest Road 103 is closed for firefighter safety and heavy equipment operations. Residential access is available. Please use caution if traveling in the area and refrain from using the continental divide trail along the San Pedro Parks Wilderness section. Road closures are being adjusted based on fire activity.

Smoke: Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Air quality information is available at https://www.airnow.gov/

Social Media: The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office is coordinating evacuations. More info is available on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079688263048.Fire Information: 505-460-0499. InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/nmsnf-black-feather-fire



American Mesa Fire

Situation: As of this release (Aug 10), no updates were available for the American Mesa fire. Last reported acreage is 756, with 25% containment. A Type 3 Incident Management Team, Nevada Team 2, took command of the fire at 6:00 a.m. on August 8. The fire is located on the Jicarilla Ranger District of the Carson National Forest, and started around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

Resources: There are currently 160 personnel on scene including hot shots, engines, and hand crews. Crews are actively engaged on the fire line working on mop up operations.

Evacuations: There are no evacuations. There are no immediate threats to structures.

Social Media: The public can get updates for the American Mesa Fire on InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information and Carson National Forest social media channels on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).



Below is a summary of fires burning in the Gila Wilderness:



Turkey Fire

Situation: The Turkey Fire is the most active wildfire on the forest currently. It is 9 miles northeast of Cliff and estimated at 5,200 acres with 0% contained. Most of the activity is on the east side and still may be visible when fire behavior increases. A Type-3 organization assumed command of the fire Tuesday. A dozer, grader, hand crews and several engines are assigned. Resources are focusing on clearing existing trails and roads to contain the fire on the east end as well as road repair work into Forest Road 282. With predicted weather, crews will be monitoring very closely approaching thunderstorms that may impact the area. Road and trail closures are in place.



Dolan Fire

Situation: The Dolan Fire started July 30 about 15 miles northwest of Winston. It has grown to an estimated 3,400 acres. A little over one inch of rain has fallen on the fire in the past 48 hours greatly diminishing fire activity. Crews are currently assessing the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST) for hazards and securing hotspots. Once the assessment of the CDNST is complete the trail reroute will be removed for hikers. The fire will continue to be staffed with one smokejumper module, one wildland fire module and one engine. It is 1 ½ miles west of the CDNST.

There is a chance for moisture over the area Wednesday, although it might not be widespread. With the storms, it is anticipated to have more lightning and potentially new fire starts. Resources will be supporting initial attack efforts on the forest.



Dark Fire

Situation: The Dark Fire started July 12 southeast of Reserve. It is 3,074 acres, 5% contained. Rain occurred over the area Monday which moderated fire activity. The fire backed down to Dark Canyon Sunday 1 mile south of South Fork campground. A dozer will be used to construct fireline up Dark Canyon to keep the fire in its current location. Two crews, three engines, a dozer, and an ambulance for a total of 64 personnel are on the incident.



Divide Fire

Situation: The Divide Fire started on July 13. The fire is 26,514 acres and 94% contained. Crews continue to patrol and mop up the fire perimeter. No perimeter growth is expected. Crews will begin suppression repair work that will include removing slash with a chipper along roadways, hauling trash, and removing flagging. Crews are also assessing fence lines and other range improvement infrastructure. Minimal smoke is present. A total of 80 personnel are on the fire.



Pasture Fire

Situation: The Pasture Fire ignited on July 23 and is approximately 8,624 acres in the North Fork of Negrito Creek. Containment increased to 54%. Crews worked to secure the southern perimeter and above South Fork Negrito Creek rim. Crews also assessed fence lines for damage. Resources assigned to the incident include one crew, one ambulance and one engine for a total of 20 personnel.



Porcupine Fire

Situation: The Porcupine Fire started Aug. 3 near Snow Lake. The fire is now estimated to be at 3,244 acres and 40% contained. There is minimal activity after significant precipitation fell on the fire area Tuesday. Most operational resources were moved to the Turkey Fire and the American Mesa camp. Packers remain on the incident to haul supplies and trash out of the backcountry. More precipitation is expected.



Prior Fire

Situation: The Prior Fire started July 26 in the Woodland Park area. The Prior Fire is being managed as a natural part of the ecosystem in the Gila Wilderness. It is estimated at 12,772 acres. Minimal heat is present after significant precipitation fell on the fire area. As conditions dry, there is the potential for new growth and actions will be taken as needed. Trail closures are in effect.



Fire Weather Summary

Today`s round of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and favor the western third of the state. Monsoon moisture increases Friday with showers and thunderstorms favoring the western two thirds. Moisture continues to trend up over the weekend with very good chances for showers and thunderstorms along with locally heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding. The active monsoon pattern continues into Monday and possibly Tuesday. High temperatures trend cooler into the weekend.



Northern New Mexico - Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southwest New Mexico - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Smoke Conditions

Fire activity in New Mexico and other states is leading to increased smoke conditions. A daily Smoke Outlook for Northern and southern New Mexico is available through the U.S Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.



Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it's safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions.





Internet / Social Media

The public can continue to follow fires in New Mexico on InciWeb,and New Mexico Fire Information