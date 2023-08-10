Deming, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Brittany Alert from the Deming Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011.
The Deming Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Ahmmad Alsabh (23) who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing green pajama pants and white shoes. Ahmmad was last seen on August 8, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. at his residence on East Burch Street in Deming, NM. His direction of travel is unknown. Ahmmad is known to be combative.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ahmmad Alsabh is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011 or dial 911.