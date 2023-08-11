Town Council Candidates Must Declare Candidacy on August 29

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 11 August 2023 11 August 2023

Two Seats Up for Re-election in November

Silver City -- Two Town of Silver City town council seats are up for re-election this year, and candidates must file a declaration of candidacy form at the Grant County Clerk's office on August 29, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.  Declaration of candidacy forms are available online at www.sos.nm.gov  under "candidates and campaigns,"  or at the county clerk's office. There is no fee for filing.

Town council district one is currently represented by Councilor Rudy Bencomo, who was appointed by Mayor Ken Ladner in May to fill the vacancy left by former councilor Lucien Farmer, who relocated to South Carolina.  District 3 is currently represented by Councilor Jose Ray, who has said that he will seek reelection, as will councilor Bencomo.

Unlike county commissioners, town councilors are not paid for their service to the town, but do receive reimbursement for occasional travel expenses for training and other required meetings.

According to the Town of Silver City website, the objective of the town council is: 

"To provide fair, impartial, and responsible government to the Town of Silver City. To pass ordinances and create policies which will provide for the safety, health, and welfare of the citizens, and to provide management, financial, and planning oversight to ensure the effective administration of the town."

For more information, please contact the Grant County Clerk's Office at (575) 574-0042. Also visit the Town of Silver City website, www.townofsilvercity.org .

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 