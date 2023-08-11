Two Seats Up for Re-election in November

Silver City -- Two Town of Silver City town council seats are up for re-election this year, and candidates must file a declaration of candidacy form at the Grant County Clerk's office on August 29, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Declaration of candidacy forms are available online at www.sos.nm.gov under "candidates and campaigns," or at the county clerk's office. There is no fee for filing.

Town council district one is currently represented by Councilor Rudy Bencomo, who was appointed by Mayor Ken Ladner in May to fill the vacancy left by former councilor Lucien Farmer, who relocated to South Carolina. District 3 is currently represented by Councilor Jose Ray, who has said that he will seek reelection, as will councilor Bencomo.

Unlike county commissioners, town councilors are not paid for their service to the town, but do receive reimbursement for occasional travel expenses for training and other required meetings.

According to the Town of Silver City website, the objective of the town council is:

"To provide fair, impartial, and responsible government to the Town of Silver City. To pass ordinances and create policies which will provide for the safety, health, and welfare of the citizens, and to provide management, financial, and planning oversight to ensure the effective administration of the town."

For more information, please contact the Grant County Clerk's Office at (575) 574-0042. Also visit the Town of Silver City website, www.townofsilvercity.org .